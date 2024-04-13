Christine Jenneiahn, 85 year old Idaho woman justifiably shoots home invader Derek Condon dead in a heroic act of self preservation according to prosecutors.

‘Heroic act of self-preservation…’ An 85-year-old Idaho woman who shot and killed a home intruder committed a ‘justifiable homicide’ according to prosecutors.

Derek Condon, 39, entered the home of Christine Jenneiahn which she shares with her disabled son around 2 a.m. March 13. At the time of the ‘home invasion,’ Condon was ‘dressed in a military jacket, black ski mask, and pointing a gun and flashlight’ at Jenneiahn, according to Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jolley.

Condon then placed Jenneiahn in handcuffs and at gunpoint took her into the living room where he handcuffed her to a wooden chair.

After demanding to know where the valuables were kept in the home, Condon allegedly placed his pistol on the victim’s head when she told him she did not have much. Jenneiahn then told the home intruder about two safes downstairs, as Condon left the 85 year old mom handcuffed while rummaging through the home.

At some point, Condon became angry when he found out Jenneiahn’s son was in the home, after the woman not having told him. The suspect is said to have made numerous threats to kill Jenneiahn according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

‘At one point while Condon was downstairs, Christine drug the chair she was handcuffed to into her bedroom, and retrieved her 357 magnum revolver from under her pillow,’ Jolley wrote. ‘She then went back into the living room and hid the revolver between the arm rest and cushion of a couch next to where she was seated and waited to see what Condon did next.’

At some point, the 85 year old made the decision that it was ‘now or never,’ and drew her gun and struck Condon with two shots.

‘Condon returned fire emptied a 9mm pistol into Christine striking her multiple times in her abdomen, leg, arm and chest,’ according to Jolley.

Adding, ‘Condon then went into the adjoining kitchen where he died from his wounds.’

Jenneiahn fell to the floor while still handcuffed, and was there for about 10 hours before her son found her and gave her a phone to call 911. Deputies arrived at approximately 12:17 p.m. and provided lifesaving measures.

Investigators found a broken rear window at the home and a screwdriver near the door where Condon had entered. His car was also found near the home, with footprints going from the vehicle toward the residence.

‘Condon had on his person a lock pick set, his car key, a handcuff key, and a bag containing items he had stolen from the residence,’ Jolley said in the case review.

He said the case ‘presents an easy analysis of self-defense and justifiable homicide,’ adding that Jenneiahn’s ‘grit, determination and will to live appear to be what saved her that night.’

Added Jolley: ‘Absent a clear attempt by Condon to retreat from the residence or surrender, which based on the evidence clearly did not occur, Christine was justified in taking any and all means necessary to defend herself and her son that night.’

Jolley went on to call the shooting ‘one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have ever heard of.’

Had Condon survived, Jolley said he would have charged him with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated battery and grand theft.