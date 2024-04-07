Man beaten for making fun of Down Syndrome woman at Disney World

Brent George Disney World fantastic brawl after making fun of handicapped girl with Down Syndrome vacationing with family at Florida venue.

A drunk man making fun of a disabled attendee at a Disney World restaurant in Florida was arrested after sparking a brawl amongst ‘shocked’ vacationers.

Brent George, 61, of Sebring, Ohio allegedly approached a table of four at Belle Vue Lounge inside Disney’s Boardwalk Inn, where he allegedly taunted a girl with Down Syndrome according to a criminal complaint.

The episode led to a ‘free for all’ altercation involving the disabled woman’s mother, three relatives at the table along with George and his wife.

‘imitating the grunts that she occasionally made,’

A bystander intervened and wrapped George in a bear hug in a bid to remove him from the eatery, according to the complaint.

George following his arrest was charged with four counts of battery which included the ‘inebriated’ man sporting a number of abrasions along his face in a mugshot photo.

George told police he had been ‘struck by a glass cup’ during the fight, along with being punched in the head (play stupid games… win stupid prizes) which a witness backed up, according to the complaint. He also had several cuts on his face.

Leading into the brawl, George, his wife, and two friends had been drinking at the bar where he was having a ‘good time’ when he approached the family of four, which included the Down Syndrome girl.

At some point, George proceeded to make fun of the handicapped girl by ‘imitating the grunts that she occasionally made,’ according to the arrest complaint.

The girl’s ‘shocked’ mother confronted George and asked why he was making fun of her daughter.

George then allegedly shoved her twice in response, before then slapping another guest at the table when she tried to step in, deputies said.

The ensuing brouhaha led to George being smashed over the head with a glass along with being walloped over the head. The ‘drunk’ man was not able to identify his ‘attacker,’ despite insisting he ‘wanted to press charges.’

George ‘conceded’ having drunk three shots of bourbon and a beer at the bar, and that his memory was shaky, WDWNT reported.

The four victims provided written statements to police and requested that George be prosecuted.

George was charged with four counts of first-degree battery, a misdemeanor.

He was taken to Orange County Jail, where he spent the night.

His wife, Marla George, paid his $4,000 bond the next day.

George has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents. A case docket does not indicate an upcoming hearing.