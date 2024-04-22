Aryiah Lynch teen Florissant McDonald’s worker violently beaten by career criminal, Johnny Ricks after brawl breaks out at St Louis fast food joint.

A 15 year old McDonald’s worker in St Louis, Missouri was left in critical condition after having her head repeatedly stomped on by a 25 year old man with a lengthy criminal history.

Aryiah Lynch, teen fast food worker is captured on video (see below) being pulled by her hair by 25 year old man, Johnny Ricks in the parking lot of a Florissant McDonald‘s as he proceeds to assault the girl multiple times, including repeatedly stomping on her and punching her in the face near the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant.

The vicious beating is alleged to have occurred after a ‘rowdy group’ of customers arrived at the fast food joint on April 7 and began harassing the young employees the RiverFront Times reported.

Career criminal with felony past

Police say that Ricks went into the establishment when Lynch was working her shift behind the counter. He got upset and threw a tray into an electronic menu. Employees escorted Ricks outside, only for the man to become increasingly belligerent. Ricks then pulled Lynch to the ground and ‘stomped on her head twice,’ as well as punching the teen girl in the head, according to police.

Ricks was charged this past Tuesday with felony assault and misdemeanor property damage. He is currently in St. Louis County Jail.

A regard of Ricks public criminal record reveals charges dating back to 2016 for an assortment of felony convictions, including theft and fraud to excessive speeding, disorderly conduct and even littering. In April 2023 he was arrested for aggravated assault according to the nypost.

Ricks was next scheduled to app appear in court on April 25 and was being held on $150,000 cash only bond.

Authorities said they continued to investigate the incident and were actively working to identify more victims, witnesses and suspects.

Teen girl faces uphill battery towards recovery

‘Getting stomped out by a grown man?’ Lynch told First Alert 4 about the incident. ‘I wasn’t prepared for what was gonna happen.’

The attack left Lynch with a concussion, fractured skull and frontal lobe damage, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family to help cover medical expenses.

‘In the video you can see the adult male grabbing and dragging Aryiah by her long braids, and stomping her in the head,’ her family wrote in the GoFundMe. ‘He then let her go, but returned to punch her numerous times in the face.’ They said Lynch had to undergo surgery on Wednesday and also had a broken nose.

Lynch is currently out of the hospital and on bed rest, though she hopes to return to work the RiverFront Times reported.

‘Ensuring the safety of both our employees and customers is paramount to me as a local business owner, and we have a strict workplace violence policy at my restaurants,’ Jimmy Williams, the owner of the McDonald’s location where the brawl broke out told First Alert 4 in a statement.

