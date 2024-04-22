Alexander Roque Florida City man shoots and kills girlfriend, Yesenia Rodriguez Marquez dead before driving with her body to police station & turning himself in.

A Florida man has confessed to shooting and killing his girlfriend after driving to a police station with the body of his victim and surrendering himself but not before texting a photo of his victim to the woman’s estranged husband.

Alexander Roque, 48, is alleged to have shot and killed his girlfriend, 44 year old woman, Yesenia Rodriguez Marquez, inside the car before driving to the Florida City police station where he turned himself in. It remained unclear where the shooting took place or what led to it.

Cameras captured Roque being arrested outside of the police department late Saturday night, moments after parking his white Hyundai Tucson and turning himself into authorities.

Texts photo of his girlfriend’s body to estranged husband

Roque surrendered to officers just after 11.30pm, Saturday night and ‘spontaneously’ said there was a body inside the SUV along with the murder weapon, according to an arrest affidavit, WSVN-TV reported.

Paramedics found the victim dead in the passenger seat and the gun, a .38 revolver, under the driver’s seat, cops said. The woman had been shot in the head.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez’s estranged husband told police Roque called him to say he had shot Rodriquez dead. Roque then sent the estranged husband a picture of Rodriguez’s body via a text message and followed up with a WhatsApp video call where he again showed the corpse while he drove around Florida City, detectives wrote.

Roque also called his cousin who encouraged him to turn himself into police, the affidavit said. Roque allegedly sent his cousin a picture of the body as well. The cousin called 911 to report what he had seen, cops say.

Detectives told WPLG that Roque killed Rodriguez because their relationship was failing. Roque refused to talk to detectives after his arrest, the affidavit said.

Relationship was failing

Roque’s neighbors who said they would usually see him in passing because he worked as an Uber driver. A doorbell camera shared by a neighbor shows Roque knocking on her door just before 8 p.m, Wednesday night.

The neighbor, Virginia Diaz, told NBC6 Roque dropping by to warn her that he would be playing very loud music. She said she found it odd but appreciated the notification according to the outlet.

Roque’s other neighbor, Jose Rodriguez, said Roque moved into a home in Florida City about two years ago. Soon after moving, a loved one died, and Roque became very isolated. Rodriguez noted the four locks on his door and said he tinted all the windows black so no one could see inside.

Both neighbors expressed shock over the alleged killing and said they did not know Roque’s girlfriend.

‘It is sad to know that you can live next to a person like that,’ Diaz told WPLG.

Police have not identified the victim. Florida City Commissioner Walter Thompson said Miami-Dade Police is taking the lead on the investigation.

Roque remained in the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation facility without bond on a second-degree murder charge.