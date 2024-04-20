20 year old jumped to his death from cruise after argument with...

Levion Parker, Florida drunk son jumps to his dead off Royal Caribbean cruise after argument with his father over his drinking. Search for missing man called off.

Was it suicide? The 20-year-old passenger who jumped to his death while traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise last week did so after an argument with his father.

Levion Parker, of North Port, Florida, has been missing since he jumped overboard April 4 in front of his brother and father on the cruise to Cuba and Bahamas’ Grand Inagua Island, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The confirmation comes shortly after the Coast Guard called off their search for Parker.

Had argument with his father over his drinking

Social media posts show Parker often going on hunting and fishing trips. He also played football for North Port High School before he graduated in 2022, according to the dailymail.

Parker had jumped off the 18-story Liberty of the Seas boat after reportedly getting into an argument with his father according to the outlet.

Parker’s father was ‘fussing at him for being drunk,’ fellow passenger Bryan Sims told the nypost.

‘When we got to them, he said to his dad, ‘I’ll fix this right now.’ And he jumped out the window in front of us all,’ Sims said.

‘He was pretty drunk,’ Sims added.

Sims hung out with Parker and his brother, Seth, 18, in the hot tub in the early hours of April before going their separate ways around 4 a.m.

After Sims had used the restroom and dried off, he headed toward the elevators.

Jumped to his death cause it was suicide or cause he was too drunk?

On his way there, he noticed the two brothers and their dad, Francel Parker, coming out of the sliding doors near the elevators.

‘As we were walking from the hot tub back to the elevators, his dad and brother were walking towards us. His dad was fussing at him for being drunk, I guess,’ Sims told the nypost.

Royal Caribbean immediately launched search boats to look for him.

‘The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort alongside the US Coast Guard, who has taken over the search,’ a released statement at the time said.

Parker’s father owns an air-conditioning company and the family was cruising on the boat as guests of Tropic Supply, a Florida-based air conditioning wholesale company.

Tropic Supply had invited dozens of contractors to mark the company’s 50th Anniversary, according to the dailymail.

Nearly 400 people have gone overboard on major cruise lines between 2000 and 2020, according to the Washington Post.

As many cases are often deadly, many cruise lines have installed surveillance cameras and employed additional safety measures to help reduce risk amid concerns for individuals taken with the urge to commit suicide.