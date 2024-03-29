Shawna McCowan Las Vegas mom killed in drive by shooting ‘gone wrong’ as video captures Kevin Perez-Stubbs, 15 year old teen leaning out of passenger window shooting at his foes along street only to hit and kill innocent bystander walking her dog.

Released video shows the moment a 15 year old boy leaning out of the passenger’s window spraying bullets at his would be foes only to shoot and kill a Las Vegas mom going for an evening walk with her dog.

Kevin Perez-Stubbs a then 15 year old allegedly shot and killed Shawna McCowan in April 2023 after the mother of one and innocent bystander got caught in the crosshairs of a drive by shooting. It is thought McCowan who wasn’t the intended target.

She was walking with the friend and dogs on the same sidewalk as two teens who Perez-Stubbs was allegedly shooting toward when she was shot, according to KLAS.

Las Vegas drive by shooting gone wrong

Two teens had gotten into a fight earlier at an apartment complex nearby before the shooting erupted on the roads.

New grainy surveillance footage obtained by KLAS this week showed McCowan and her companion walking up the street on the night of April 23 before a car with its headlights off drove toward the camera as two people were seen fleeing down the street.

A passenger then fired a gun while hanging out the window as the vehicle went down the empty street, according to the footage.

McCowan, who split time between Colorado and Las Vegas, was hit in the back and neck after multiple rounds were fired, according to police documents.

The teacher, who also worked as a flight attendant, was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead, leaving behind a husband and son.

Justice for innocent bystander

The victim’s family has since called for justice and bringing all four occupants in the car to account.

‘I just don’t think people understand the magnitude of their actions sometimes,’ the victim’s sister Autumn McCowan told KLAS.

Four teenagers were charged with murder following the incident.

Mezarius Finch, 17, Johnathan Perez-Stubbs, 19, and his brother, Kevin Perez-Stubbs, now 16, were arrested last year, with the youngest suspect the accused gunman, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

It wasn’t until earlier this year, that the fourth suspect, Tyshean Tillman, 19, was arrested and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department stated.

Tillman was the alleged driver while Jonathan Perez-Stubbs, and Finch were other passengers in the car, police stated.

Tillman, Finch and Johnathan Perez-Stubbs all took plea deals, though more information was not revealed because the records were sealed, KLAS reported.

Kevin Perez-Stubbs’s trial for murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges is set for June.