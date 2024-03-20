Savannah Kriger shoots 3 year old son, Kaiden Kriger and self dead in suspected murder suicide, one day before custody hearing. Boy’s mother had been embroiled in bitter custody dispute with boy’s father.

A missing 3-year-old Texas boy and his mother were found dead Tuesday after an Amber Alert was issued earlier in the day. The tragic discovery comes amid the child’s mother being embroiled in a bitter custody feud with the boy’s father.

Less than a day after their disappearance, the bodies of Savannah Kriger, 32, and her son Kaiden Kriger were discovered by a ditch. The tragic discovery came less than a day after the San Antonio parent and the 3 year old boy went missing, Monday afternoon.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook release said that the mom left work early that day to pick up Kaiden from day care for a doctor’s appointment.

Gun recovered at the scene

The mom was last seen leaving her son’s day care center at about 2 p.m. driving a white 2023 Lincoln Aviator. Authorities said the vehicle was later found abandoned at Tom Slick Park off State Highway 151.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, his office received a call Monday night for a welfare check that took them to the Kriger home.

Family members reportedly told authorities that they were not able to get in contact with Savannah Kriger.

Salazar said investigators found items that led them to believe there was a cause for concern for the missing mother and child.

According to Salazar, officers searched for Kaiden and his mother throughout the night until they located two bodies in a ditch behind a park, Tuesday morning.

Salazar said there was evidence of gunshots that may have been fired and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Mom filed order of protection against 3 year old’s father just days before

‘At this point, she [Savannah Kriger] is who we’re considering as the suspect,’ Salazar said. ‘We don’t believe any other suspects are outstanding.’

Salazar said Kaiden’s father has been cooperating and helping police.

During the mother and child’s absence, police attempted to contact Savannah Kriger, only to get no response. A tracking device which had been installed on her phone, had been turned off, KENS5 reported.

According to authorities, there had been an ongoing custody battle regarding Kaiden, including a custody hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Of note, Savannah Kriger had applied for a protective order against the boy’s father just days before on Friday.

Salazar said the situation may have been a murder-suicide, but their investigation remains ongoing.