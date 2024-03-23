Michelle Young, Iowa woman sets porch on fire during witch ritual

Michelle Young, Iowa woman confessing she is a witch sets stranger’s porch on fire in Burlington. Had collected odd materials before deciding to set the items on fire during ritual after coming across sign stating, ‘Witches Welcome.’

Also going viral is the visage of an Iowa woman’s ‘demonic’ mugshot photo following her arrest for setting a stranger’s porch on fire after saying she was inspired after coming across a sign at the home reading, ‘Witches Welcome.’

Responding officers in Burlington, Iowa, found Michelle Young, 46, allegedly torching a handful of items, including a taillight, tin foil, bark and a yellow lawn flag, outside what she thought was her friend’s home, The Hawk Eye reported, based on the probable cause affidavit.

She allegedly told arresting officers that she spent about two hours in the area scavenging for the ‘unusual’ items, before setting them on fire on the strangers porch.

‘Witches Always Welcome.’

Nevertheless, Young who may or may not have been under the influence stated she did not mean to hurt anyone or let the fire get out of hand, according to the affidavit.

Young reportedly told police that she thought it was her friend’s home, but the owner said she had never met Young before. Young went on to confess that she was a witch…

The initial call came at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after the homeowner’s security camera sent an ‘alert of motion,’ Burlington police said.

The owner saw a stranger lighting a pile of ‘bizarre items’ on fire on her porch, with smoke visible in the camera’s view, according to police.

Burlington firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and no one was injured. Little structural damage was established to the home, Law&Crime reported.

Adjusting my witches cape…

During her arrest, Young allegedly told officers that she was a witch and thought the home belonged to a friend and did not mean to cause any harm during the ritual burning.

A search of the woman’s person led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia on her person.

Young was charged with one serious misdemeanor count of using fire, explosives, or destructive devices recklessly and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The judge set her bond at $5,000 cash-only during Wednesday’s court proceeding. Her next appearance is scheduled for March 29, pending a preliminary hearing.