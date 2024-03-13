2 babies dead in one year: Mom rolls on second baby killing...

Mackenzie Reed, Wilmington, North Carolina mother charged in second baby’s death in one year after rolling on top of child while co-sleeping and killing infant.

A North Carolina mother has been charged with involuntarily manslaughter after rolling on her infant baby ‘while stoned’ and killing her. The child’s death echoes that of the woman’s eldest child killed exactly the same way a year ago.

Mackenzie Katlyn Reed, 24, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter, months after her baby, Zhen, dying on October 3 2023.

Police were called to Reed’s home in Wilmington for an ‘unconscious infant who was not breathing’ and police found that ‘the infant’s mother, Mackenzie Reed, was co-sleeping with the infant and during the night she suffocated her child.’

Said Lt Greg Willett according to WCET: ‘During the investigation, it was discovered that the infant’s mother, Mackenzie Reed, was co-sleeping with the infant and during the night she suffocated her child.

Adding, ‘The year prior, in 2022, Reed had another child who died that she had been co-sleeping with as well.’

Reed said she could not believe ‘she had done this a second time,’ according to a police report obtained by StarNews.

Police were called to the 800 block of Castle Street in Wilmington just after 2:30 am on October 3 after receiving a call about an unconscious infant.

They attempted to revive the baby but were unsuccessful.

Officers then began an ‘in-depth investigation’.

A police report seen by StarNews said that ‘the mother was smoking THC and using THC gummies during the day and evening.’

The complaint says Reed had fed the infant around midnight before falling asleep with him beside her.

Then when the baby started crying, with her father waking up to find the baby face down in bed, with Reed’s arm across him and his ‘face in a blanket.’

Reed was arrested and charged with felony child abuse serious injury, involuntary manslaughter and child abuse/neglect serious physical injury on March 6.

She is currently being held in jail under a $500,000 secured bond. It is unclear if she has entered a plea at this time.

On the day of the second baby’s death, a Facebook profile appearing to belong to Reed posted: ‘Why is this happening to me again my heart can’t handle this.’

It then shared links to a GoFundMe set up in memory of Zhen Clemmons, a baby who died on October 3.

Read the GoFundMe: ‘A tragedy for many but a triumph for the heavens, God unexpectedly called his beloved son, Zhen Clemmons home on October 3, 2023.

‘No person is ever prepared for the loss of a loved one, especially the loss of a child whose life was just beginning. This is no different for the family of little Zhen.

‘Earthside, he leaves behind two loving parents and three brothers, all who must learn to navigate this world without him on top of facing all the other hardships that follow loss.

‘To help alleviate these hardships and allow his loved ones the time and space to grieve, we ask the public to rally in support behind them.’

The fundraiser which had been started 5 months ago as of Tuesday evening had only raised $995 of a $10,000 goal.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises against bed-sharing, urging: It ‘should be avoided at all times’ with a ‘[full]-term normal-weight infant younger than 4 months.’

The practice can put babies at risk for sleep-related deaths such as sudden infant death syndrome, accidental suffocation and accidental strangulation, according to the organization.

About 3,700 babies die each year in the U.S. from sleep-related causes.