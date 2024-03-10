Lavel Fraiser Crown Heights dad shot dead in targeted shooting

Lavel Fraiser Crown Heights dad of 13 shot dead in targeted shooting during the early morning hours with more than one shooter now wanted.

‘He had no problems with anyone….’ A 40-year-old Brooklyn man and father of 13 was fatally shot in the basement of a Crown Heights apartment building early Sunday, cops said.

Lavel Fraiser was shot in the torso in a building on Sterling Place by Franklin Aves during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fraiser was found in the backyard of a building at 673 Sterling Place just after 1 a.m., the nydailynews reported.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved. The man also known as ‘Flip’ by his friends lived just a couple blocks away from the building where he was shot, cops said. It remained unclear how the father of 13 came to be at the address during the early morning hours.

The father of 13, hailing originally from Panama, was ambushed and fatally shot in the torso by a group of gunmen who were ‘waiting for him,’ neighbors and police said.

‘He got shot outside in front. He staggered in all the way to the back. He was hiding back there,’ the building’s super, John Williams, 49, told the nypost.

‘I don’t know what the beef was. He was a nice guy.’

‘The shooters were waiting for him. They came in a car here in front,’ Williams said.

‘Everybody knows Flip. He’s a good guy.’

Fraiser’s wife, Andriana, 28, said he was a ‘superhero’ father to his 13 children — four of whom they share.

His wife recalled how he heroically saved their family from their previous apartment after their landlord allegedly set the building on fire over one tenant’s unpaid rent.

‘He saved me and my children’s lives. We were in a house fire last September,’ she said. ‘He saved all of us, me and my six children.’

Adding, ‘He was good man. He was way humble. He was a vibe. He had his own business. He was very smart.’

Neighbors said Fraiser was not one to get into trouble. According to Williams, he ‘always’ kept the peace.

‘He had no problems with anyone,’ a local and friend of the slain man said.

Police have made no arrests..

The killing marks the fourth homicide this year in the 77th Precinct, which saw just one slaying through March 3, 2023, according to NYPD stats.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.