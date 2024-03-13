Man dumped by girlfriend shoots her dead on FaceTime then shoots self...

Kelvi McCray shot dead by Keisean Shaw while on FaceTime who then shoots self dead after beautician breaking up with her boyfriend in domestic violence episode.

A teenage Florida model and beautician was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide while talking to friends on FaceTime one day after the man having threatened her at gunpoint.

Kelvi Latrice McCray, 18, was shot in the head, neck and back last Wednesday night by Keisean Woodrow Shaw, 19, who then shot himself in the head, police told the Palm Beach Post. Shaw who initially survived the shooting, was charged with first-degree murder but died the next day.

McCray had been eating dinner and FaceTiming three friends — one of whom called 911 after seeing the horror unfold according to the outlet.

Police had sought to arrest abusive boyfriend the day before murder-suicide

Responding officers discovered both still alive in the Palm Beach home they shared despite having broken up.

Kelvi McCray was on a FaceTime call with three friends at the time of the shooting. One witness told investigators they saw Shaw shoot McCray while on the call according to an affidavit cited by WPBF.

McCray had ended their relationship of over a year in January, but Keisean Shaw continued to live with her because he had nowhere else to stay, the Palm Beach Post reported.

A day before the murder-suicide, police had responded to a 911 call from McCray in which she alleged Shaw had strangled her, pointed a gun to her head and briefly held her against her will, according to a separate affidavit filed in connection with that incident. When she tried to escape in a car, Shaw allegedly threw himself on the windshield and ‘completely shattered’ it, the affidavit states.

Victim of Domestic Violence

A warrant was issued against Keisean Shaw on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic battery by strangulation, the Sun-Sentinel reported. A countywide alert had been issued for the man.

‘We had him at Gaines Park, he then fled, took off, led us on a chase for almost five miles. We had to terminate that chase because it was just unsafe. He was on our radar,’ police spokesman Mike Jachles told CBS 12.

‘It’s just heartbreaking an 18-year-old was killed as a result of domestic violence,’ he added.

McCray’s uncle Ricky Aiken remembered the young woman, who had a large following on Instagram and described herself as a model and beautician.

‘I wrote in my journal last night that the tragedy isn’t that she died, we all must go — the way Kelvi went,’ he told WPTV. ‘The tragedy is probably how she died and how old she was when she died.

Celebration of a life lived

‘Kelvi was a go-getter, she had an entrepreneurial spirit about her, she was as beautiful as she was smart,’ the uncle added. ‘I never would have thought this would happen.’

Police said Shaw was upset over the breakup.

‘I believe the prevailing message through this experience is that we should be highlighting the need to protect our girls through making sure they know what to do if they find themselves in a situation like this,’ Aiken told the outlet.

The grieving uncle said there is strength to be gained amid the tragedy.

‘I see the message in that, because if that young man wanted to do anything, it was to bring a sense of devastation,’ Aiken told WPTV. ‘I think allowing it to not devastate us speaks volumes to who Kelvi was as a person.

‘We will continue to honor her with our life, with our intentions and with the work I do through my organization Inner City Innovators,’ he added. ‘Kelvi has left a legacy and there’s not much more you could ask for a life well lived.’