Jocelyn Romero, Georgia mom charged with 2 year old son’s death after fentanyl found in boy’s system. The arrest comes a month after the mom was busted for hoarding drugs and drug trafficking.

The mother of a 2 year old Georgia boy who died shortly after she took him to hospital has blamed her son’s death the result of him ‘silently’ choking on bread, despite toxicology tests revealing the presence of fentanyl, a toxic opioid in his system.

Jocelyn Romero of Cobb County, rushed her child to Northside Hospital early on the morning of Dec. 4, 2023, reporting that the child, who was unresponsive and not breathing, had choked on a piece of bread containing a raisin just before they were settling down to sleep.

Romero told the medical staff and officers that her child had appeared perfectly normal throughout the day. She noted that the child was alive when they fell asleep and had been supervised the whole day. However, after using the bathroom and returning, Romero discovered her child with blue lips.

Blood on Georgia Division of Family and Children Services’s hands?

A toxicology report later revealed the presence of fentanyl in the child’s bloodstream, according to an arrest warrant cited by FOX5.

But there’s more.

A month before the boy’s death, Homeland Security agents conducted a raid on Romero’s residence, confiscating fentanyl and almost 30 grams of cocaine. It was later discovered that the victim had unrestricted access to the drugs, leading to charges against Romero for trafficking and reckless conduct.

Romero was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre on Jan. 10. Her charges along with second degree murder also include multiple drug trafficking offenses.

Of disconcert is how the mother came to still be in possession of her son despite the raid at her household revealing a plethora of drugs.

Asked for commentary on the case, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services released the following statement:

“DHS/DFCS is bound by both state and federal law to protect the privacy of the people we serve. As such, we are unable to comment on the specifics of any reported abuse or neglect cases. We take seriously every report that might be made to the agency and work with law enforcement when appropriate to ensure the safety of Georgia’s children.”

Romero is being held without bond, and her next court appearance was not immediately known.

It was not clear if she had obtained legal representation.