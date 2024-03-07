Jennifer Lynn Rossi, Texas mom’s plan to get back at son’s school bully leads to 5th grade boy at Legacy Traditional School, being hospitalized after instructing son to give rancid concoction.

She just wanted to teach her son’s bully a lesson … and how.

A Texas mom has been jailed after sending her son to school with a special lemon, salt and vinegar drink along with sports drink, Gatorade that led to a fifth grade student being hospitalized.

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, ‘intentionally’ put the rancid concoction inside a sports bottle and gave it to her son to bring to school to get back at his ‘bully’ who stole from him.

Toxic parenting

The son attends Legacy Traditional School Alamo Ranch, 20 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio.

During P.E. class on Tuesday, Rossi’s son gave the bottle to his classmate who had allegedly stolen his drink the day before.

He was taken to hospital after drinking the mixture when he began to experience nausea and a headache.

‘Upon arriving to the school, deputies learned that the sick child was given a drink by a classmate during P.E. class,’ Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement about the incident.

‘Although, the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized.

‘Hospital staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital.’

An investigation revealed that Rossi intentionally mixed the drink together to ‘prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students,’ according to officials.

‘Although, the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized,’ the police statement went on to say.

‘Hospital staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital.’

Rossi was arrested and booked into jail where she was charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury reckless by omission, a state jail felony, according to ABC news.

‘Whether the allegations of bullying at the root of this situation are substantiated or not, there is never an excuse to take matters into your own hands and injure a child,’ Sheriff Javier Salazar told PEOPLE in a statement Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.