Jaylen Johnson, Olivette, Missouri man shoots and kills his mother Monica McNichols-Johnson, after believing she was a home intruder as she tried opening back door.

A Missouri man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after fatally shooting and killing his mother after believing her to be a home intruder.

Jaylen Johnson, 25, shot and killed his mother, Monica McNichols-Johnson, while the 56 year old woman was trying to gain entry to the back of their shared Olivette home in the 9600 block of Huron Drive according just on 7.30 am, Thursday according to charging documents.

The parent was found with a grievous gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before McNichols-Johnson died at the scene, according to the city’s press release.

‘He hasn’t stopped crying’

The son immediately called 911 after the shooting and has been distraught since, his lawyer, William Goldstein told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

‘He hasn’t stopped crying,’ explained the attorney.

The son kept a gun in the house for protection after he was previously robbed at gunpoint, his lawyer said.

Johnson a former college football player is employed and has no criminal history, according to his lawyer and officials.

Johnson was being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 bond, no 10%, police said.

Police said they believe the defendant posed a danger to the community or any other person due to the facts and context of this shooting.

Missouri has a ‘stand your ground‘ law where people can legally deploy deadly force if they reasonably believe they are at risk of violent attack. The measure over the years has led to legal wrangling particularly with the notion if the shooter felt their life or safety was in immediate danger or threat.