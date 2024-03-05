Bride DUI killer hopes to be living best life in 2 years...

Jamie Lee Komoroski jail house recorded transcripts reveal the bride DUI killer hoping to be living her best life in 2 years despite facing 25 years jail if convicted of charges against her in an upcoming trial.

In the latest saga involving an alleged DUI driver who killed a newlywed bride on her wedding night, a report has detailed how the 26 year old suspect expects to be soon ‘be living her best life,’ despite facing 25 years in prison if she is convicted of the charges against her.

In recorded jail house calls Jamie Lee Komoroski, told her sister, Kelsi, ‘trust[s] that everything is going to work out.’

‘It’s so funny because when you’re in a bad situation, you’re so upset and you’re distraught,’ Komoroski said on October 8 according to the nypost.

‘My life is going to work out fine, just you all wait and see…’

Continuing… remember even in the worse of times, in all one’s sins there is redemption , a waiting get out of jail free card…

‘But in the future when you see your future self looking back at that time you wish you could tell yourself in that moment: ‘Stop freaking out, stop crying, it’s going to be ok. You’re happy now. And there’s no point being so upset. Everything is going to work out’.

No matter how bad it is in the moment. It’s going to work out,’ Jamie Komoroski said in the call.

Cops claim Komoroski was three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit when she plowed her Toyota into a golf cart carrying Samantha Miller, 34, and her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, 36, as they left their wedding reception at Folly Beach, South Carolina, in April last year.

The incident led to the newlywed bride killed with Aric Hutchinson suffering a range of injuries, including broken bones and brain swelling and repeated surgery.

‘Two years down the road you’re living your best life and you’re so happy’

At the time of the crash, Komoroski’s blood alcohol content was 0.261 – more than three times the limit – along with being uncooperative with authorities when she was arrested.

Transcript of the recorded call comes just days after Komoroski was released on strict ‘house arrest’ after posting $150,000 bail over the weekend.

She is awaiting trial on four felony charges including reckless homicide. Her bail was agreed by a judge if Charleston County couldn’t bring the case to trial before March 1.

Kelsi offered words of support to her sister in the call and said everyone has moments where they think ‘it’s the end of the world,’ but it never is, the transcripts stated, the nypost reported.

‘Right,’ Komoroski responded according to recorded transcipts.

‘Two years down the road you’re living your best life and you’re so happy and it’s OK. You’re fine,’ Komoroski laughed.

Adding, ‘You can’t control everything. It’s very peaceful to just sit there and be like ‘I can’t control the situation right now, all I can do is the best next thing’.

‘Bad s—t is going to happen. It’s how you handle it. It’s important to try and remember the universe is going to keep on keeping on and what’s meant to be will be.’

‘I’m not a bad person,’

Prosecutors allege Komoroski was traveling at 65mph in a 25mph zone, when she slammed her car into the back of the golf cart carrying the bride, groom, and two wedding guests.

Komoroski who earlier that evening had been bar hopping had allegedly been so drunk she told responding officers, ‘All the sudden something hit me,’ and repeatedly said, ‘I did nothing wrong’.

In another October phone call, Komoroski sobbed during a conversation with her mother.

‘I’m not a bad person,’ Komoroski said in recorded transcripts.

‘I just want to tell everyone that I never wanted any of this,’ before adding she is grateful to ‘be alive’.

Of note, Komoroski and her relatives did not mention Hutchinson or Miller in any of the calls.

Last month, Komoroski according to recorded phone calls was planning to marry her long time boyfriend, Evan Tatro. It remained unclear if Komoroski envisaged marrying her beau inside or outside jail.

As part of her bail conditions, Komoroski is required to wear a GPS and Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) device, remain under house arrest in Charleston County, and will only be permitted to leave her approved residence for medical emergencies or court appearances, according to court records.

She must also surrender her passport, and is not allowed to drive.

Chris Gramiccioni, Komoroski’s attorney, said Friday his client was ‘not a flight risk or danger to the community’ before her release — this despite a prior appeal for bond being rejected on suspicion of the suspect being a flight risk.

Komoroski’s lawyers previously sought her release on $100,000 bond, with the condition she would enter a substance abuse rehab program.

They also cited Komoroski’s lack of prior criminal history and strong family support.

To date no trial date is currently set.