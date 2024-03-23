Inga Bearden Bronx caretaker throws 70 year old in garbage bag

Inga Bearden Bronx caregiver throws 70 year old roommate’s dead body in garbage bag cause she had lice as the dead woman’s cause of death is yet to be discovered.

Sometimes the world really is a depressing place, or maybe it’s just some of the people who live in it who make it depressing …?

Also making her tabloid debut is a Bronx caregiver who reckons she was doing us all a favor when she allegedly stuffed the body of her dead 70 year old roommate inside a garbage bag (instead of obviously just calling 911) when she came across the deceased woman, claiming she did so because the woman had lice.

Inga Bearden, 53, was arrested Friday and charged with concealment of a corpse in connection to the death of the woman she cared for inside a luxury Mott Haven, Bronx apartment the two shared with Bearden’s two teenage kids, according to cops and law enforcement sources cited by the nypost.

Undertaker or caretaker?

The 70-year-old, identified by sources as Margie Ann William-Collins, took a long shower Thursday before settling down on her side of the living room, which she and Bearden used as a shared bedroom, sources said.

But when Bearden went to check on William-Collins, she was dead.

The caretaker then called her 50-year-old husband, who doesn’t live in the apartment, with the man allegedly helping Bearden place William-Collins’ body inside a black garbage bag, and laying it on her bed, police sources said.

Bearden told investigators they placed Williams-Collins in the bag because she had lice and they were concerned it would spread. Yes kids, how thoughtful. Always best to be safe than sorry. Clean, scrub and rinse away. Look for a plastic bag and hoist away.

Williams-Collins’ daughter-in-law, 24, it was revealed was the one to call 911 to report the death along with a concerned neighbor who heard screaming from the apartment.

Caretaker’s husband was still being sought

The 70-year-old’s cause of death is still under investigation. Her body had no visible signs of trauma, News12 The Bronx reported. It had yet to be determined if the woman died of natural causes or as a result of foul play or the result of an accident.

Bearden told police that Williams-Collins was known to ingest silica gel packets, the nontoxic drying agent usually found in shoeboxes.

Bearden’s husband is still being sought by police. Raising the awkward question, why? And did he have anything to do with the convalescent woman’s death? Or simply just attempting to conceal her death? And if so, why?

William-Collins, Bearden and her daughter, 14, and 17-year-old son had been living in the two-bedroom apartment since October. The deceased woman was described as a relative visiting from out of state, Georgia, ABC7NY reported.