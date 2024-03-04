Genevieve Springer North Carolina mom murders 4 year old twin sons amid custody battle with estranged husband after dad finds boys dead during custody pick up.

A North Carolina mother has been accused of killing her 4-year-old twin sons after the children’s father arrived to pick them up for custody visit Saturday morning only to find their lifeless bodies.

Genevieve Ellen Springer, the father’s estranged wife was arrested in Union County, Georgia, where she was briefly hospitalized later that Saturday for an unknown ailment.

Upon release from hospital on Sunday, Genevieve Springer of Murphy waived extradition and was brought back to North Carolina where she faced murder charges, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office stated in a FB release.

Bitter custody battle

Investigators were working on a timeline to establish a timeline as to when the boys were murdered. Currently, the date of Springer’s offense on the warrants is listed as a range of Feb. 26 to March 2.

The boys’ father said he last saw them alive last Monday, on February 26. Deputies say they hope autopsies will narrow down the time of the deaths.

No further information was released.

Springer, 44, is charged with two counts of first degree murder and is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 7.

No known murder motive was immediately known.