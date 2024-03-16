Mom of 5 year old found in suitcase arrested after 2 year...

Dejuane Anderson Indiana mom arrested in murder of 5 year old son, Cairo Jordan after stuffing his body in a suitcase and dumping it in the woods and going on the run for 2 years.

The mother of a 5 year old boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana has been arrested two years after going on the run.

Dejuane Ludie Anderson was taken into custody without incident Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service in California.

The mother of 5 year old Cairo Ammar Jordan was being held at a Los Angeles Police Department facility and that the parent was scheduled to be extradited to Indiana in the coming days, Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police said during a Friday press conference.

‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada’

Anderson who had been on the run since April, 2022, who was brought in ‘following a tip,’ was charged with multiple felonies, including murder, WTHR reported.

Anderson is suspected of having killed her son at her Louisville-area home and was assisted by another woman, Dawn Elaine Coleman, getting rid of his body in the ‘heavily wooded area’ of rural Washington County, about 25 miles northwest of Louisville.

The missing boy’s body was found April 16, 2022. His body was inside a suitcase with ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada’ painted on its shell the Courier Journal reported.

Police said the boy was found clean and clothed and believed to be already dead when he was placed in the suitcase.

A warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest in October 2022, charging the parent with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death (Level 1 Felony), and obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony), according to police.

Boy’s mom claimed her 5 year old was possessed by the devil

The mother’s arrest comes after Anderson previously stating her 5 year old to be ‘possessed.’

Before the boy’s death, Anderson had allegedly made a series of Facebook posts accusing her son of being demonic and needing an exorcism.

Coleman, who had also been on the run, was arrested in San Francisco in October 2022.

Coleman, who had been staying with the mother and son in their Louisville home, admitted to walking into a bedroom where she witnessed Anderson lying on top of the child, with his face flushed up against the mattress, police previously stated.

She told police, ‘It was already done,’ when she walked into the room, and Anderson asked her to help put Cairo in a trash bag and then into the suitcase.

The two then drove to Washington County in Indiana to dump the suitcase containing the boy’s body.

An autopsy report showed Jordan died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due to vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration.

Law enforcement honed in on Anderson’s whereabouts after ISP detective Matt Busick was tipped off by a ‘concerned citizen’ that the mother had taken refuge in California.

Coleman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder back in November and was given a 30-year sentence with five years suspended in exchange for the plea.

She is expected to testify against Anderson during the mother’ trial.