Aliyah Jaico wrongful death lawsuit: Family of 8 year old Houston, Texas girl who drowned after being sucked into Hilton hotel pool hires a lawyer, stating gross negligence. Swimming pool had multiple violations but was still open.

The family of an 8 year old girl who drowned as the result of ‘multiple violations’ while swimming at a Hilton hotel in Houston over the weekend has hired an attorney.

Aliyah Jaico’s body was found after first responders drained the pool Saturday night at the DoubleTree hotel at the Northwest Freeway and Pinemont Drive after the 8 year old girl’s family reported her missing.

The 8 year old Houston, Texas area girl was reported missing around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and her body was recovered around 11:30 that night. It wasn’t until a further 13 hours later that her body was extracted from a faulty pool pipe that had sucked her in.

Multiple violations report

Investigators stated that a pipe at the base of the pool had malfunctioned and was sucking water in rather than pumping it out.

Prior to the tragedy, Jaico was swimming with other family members in a lazy river-style pool at the hotel when she somehow got stuck inside a large pipe that feeds into the swimming pool.

A damning inspection report on Monday from Houston Health Department identified multiple violations relating to the swimming pool at the Houston area Hilton hotel.

‘Main drain document was provided and still valid. However small pool has 32-inch channel drains on the walls, without a valid document stating their function, date of installation and date of expiration.

A full inspection was conducted, multiple violations were observed. Video footage is available, however manager stated that the footage is being reviewed by legal, and we would have to wait to receive a copy,’ part of Monday’s report read as per ABC13.

The hotel declined media request for comment, while noting that the pool was temporarily closed.

Wrongful death lawsuit filed

In the aftermath, the family hired attorney Richard Nava, with the lawyer filing a wrongful death suit on behalf of Aliyah Jaico’s family, KPRC 2 reported.

The lawsuit names DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Brookhollow, Unique Crown Hospitality LLC, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence on the part of the hotel which led to the death of Jaico.

The family is seeking over $1 million in damages, according to the lawsuit. A jury trial has also been requested.

The lawsuit also alleges Jaico’s family tried to get hotel management to look at security camera video around 30 minutes after she disappeared, but management denied their request and said law enforcement had to be present to view the video surveillance.

Nava plans to hold a news conference Tuesday at 11 a.m.