Texas trio blow fentanyl smoke into 19 old baby to stop her...

Robert Mason, Jennifer Trevino and Aracely Rocha, Texas trio blow fentanyl smoke into 19 old day baby to stop her from crying now face felony charges for child abandonment and endangerment along with illegal possession of a class A drug.

Every child deserves parents but not all parents deserve children…

Three people, including a newborn’s parents have been arrested for allegedly blowing fentanyl smoke in the face of a 19-day-old baby in an attempt to stop her from crying while staying at a Texas area drug den hotel.

Robert Mason, 33, and Jennifer Trevino, 32, were identified as the parents of the child. The pair along with Aracely Rocha, 22, are now facing felony charges of child abandonment and endangerment, according to a release from the Taylor County sheriff’s office.

Drug den hotel

Law enforcement authorities also discovered 56 fentanyl pills in the trio’s vehicle last Thursday – with some strewn within a newborn baby’s diaper bag.

Mason, Trevino, Rocha, along with a fourth adult and four children, lived in two adjoining rooms at the Frontier Inn & Suites in Abilene, according to an arrest affidavit.

During a search of their hotel rooms, the cloud of smoke was so thick that officers had to put on breathing masks, KATV reported.

The trio were initially pulled over by agents for allegedly littering in front of the hotel on January 25.

Upon searching their vehicle, officers found four adults, a 19 day-old infant, fentanyl pills along with burnt foils, smoking pipes and straws used for smoking according to the arrest report.

Agents later searched their hotel rooms filled with fentanyl smoke where they discovered recently burned foil.

Actively involved in smoking fentanyl in the presence of children

The three suspects intentionally blew smoke of fentanyl into the face of the newborn baby to stop her crying, the affidavit alleges.

The infant was having difficulty breathing when she was found by officers.

‘Interviews revealed three of the four adults were actively involved in smoking fentanyl in the presence of the children for at least the last two days,’ the affidavit reads.

‘Interviews also revealed the adults had knowledge of at least one of the adults blowing fentanyl smoke into the face of the infant to get the child to stop crying.’

Booked on bail of $100K each

Authorities also allege that the fourth person was aware of the other three suspects smoking fentanyl in the presence of four children but took no action to prevent it.

‘The fourth adult did nothing to prevent or stop the children from being exposed to the fentanyl smoke filled the environment’.

The newborn baby was rushed to the emergency room at Hendrick Medical Center, where the other three children were also examined.

Mason, Trevino, Rocha were each charged with four counts of second-degree child abandonment and endangerment.

Rocha was also charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of amphetamine, according to the affidavit. Mason is facing an additional charge of obstruction/retaliation.

They were arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling over $100,000 each.

The trio are still currently in jail.

The fourth adult has not been identified, and it’s unclear what charges they may face as of Friday afternoon.