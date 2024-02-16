Woman chokes, stabs house guest in the face for saying her home...

Tatiana Iniguez, Nebraska woman chokes, stabs house guest in the face after she and another friend comment on how dirty and unsanitary her home was.

When the inner turmoil of your life suddenly spills out. A Nebraska woman has been accused of stabbing and choking two guests at her home after one of them complained about ‘how dirty’ her home was.

Cops were called the the home of Tatiana Iniguez in Lincoln, on Sunday after a report of a stabbing just after midnight. Upon arriving at the residence, two witnesses, described as the victims said they had been attacked at the hands of the 24 year old resident.

The women, along with two children, were visiting Iniguez’s home and made a comment about the home’s untidiness, especially considering the other two children who lived in the home.

Distraught woman proceeds to attack the other

Iniguez who by now had become distraught and upset by the comments, proceeded to attack one of the women and began choking her. The other woman stepped in to intervene, only for Iniguez to begin punching her in the head, KOLN reported.

But there was more to come.

Iniguez later grabbed a knife and made a death threat before stabbing one of the women in the face, court records show.

Police observed a one and a half inch laceration below the woman’s right eye, as well as defensive wounds on her hands. That will teach her for her telling me I don’t know how to run my affairs and my life.

Officers then secured the knife used in the alleged attack.

Something tearing inside her soul

Four children were present at the time of the assault, cops said. Officers also found an ‘extreme amount’ of dog feces and dead mice in the home’s basement. Cops also they found feces-covered clothes and towels scattered around the home.

Which is to say, the house was not only dirty it was also sh*t infested and putrid. Which is to intimate there’s something tearing at inside of Tatiana Iniguez’s soul.

The two children living in the home were placed with a family member. It wasn’t clear how the children came to be living with Iniguez and whether in fact she was their parent.

Also not clear is how the home came to be in the disrepair that it was found in, along with the whereabouts of the father(s) of the two children

Iniguez upon her arrest was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Her bond was set at 10% of $25,000 on Monday.

She’s due back in court on March 14.