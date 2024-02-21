Prechae Rodriguez, Hillsborough County, Florida special education teacher and former professional football player arrested punching 9 year old autistic student in the face after non verbal boy hitting educator during class.

No longer on the field… A Hillsborough County, Florida, special education teacher was arrested Monday after allegedly punching an autistic 9-year-old student, according to law enforcement officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Prechae Rodriguez, who works at Eisenhower Exceptional Center as a behavioral support teacher, was arrested for physically abusing a non-verbal student with autism, FOX 13 in Tampa reported.

Of note, Rodriguez according to WFLA is a former professional football player. The former football player is 6ft’5 and weighing 215 pounds and known for having made ‘acrobatic catches.’

Ex professional football player 6ft’5 and weighing 215 pounds punches 9 year old special needs student knocking him to the ground

Investigators learned of the incident on Feb. 8, in which the student hit Rodriguez with his hand only for Rodriguez in turn to respond by punching the 9-year-old in the face, causing the child to fall to the ground.

Rodriguez has been charged with a single count of child abuse.

‘I am disgusted by the actions of this individual who was not only in a position of authority and trust but was given the responsibility to protect our most vulnerable,’ Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. ‘No child, under any circumstance, should be subject to this level of violence.

‘There is no place for the abuse of children in our schools or in our community, and our detectives will continue to work to ensure that all of our students are protected,’ the sheriff added.

Teacher fired

County jail records show Rodriguez was arrested at his residence. He was released on Tuesday morning after posting $2,500 bail. The special needs educator has since been terminated from his teaching job.

‘Mr. Rodriguez was removed from the school while the investigation was going on and has now been terminated from the school district,’ Hillsborough County Schools district said in a statement. ‘We are deeply disturbed by the charges. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority.’

The investigation remains ongoing.