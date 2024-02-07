Tyler Coleman & Zachary Hough arrested in Oakville triple shooting

Drug deal gone bad: High school seniors, Tyler Coleman and Zachary Hough arrested in Oakville triple shooting in St Louis County that left 2 teens dead, including Collin Courtwright and a third injured.

A drug deal gone bad has led to three youths dead and two high school seniors arrested following a fatal shooting in Oakville, St Louis County, Missouri.

The shooting which took place Monday afternoon at the back parking lot of Black Forest Apartment Complex, circa 2pm, left two teens dead, including 15-year-old Collin Courtwright, along with a 16 year old teen KSDK reported.

A third person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

Drug deal gone bad

Two Oakville High School seniors were charged in the case Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Coleman and Zachary Hough are each charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, and one count each of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana.

According to a probable cause statement, Coleman and Hough met with the victims to sell a marijuana cartridge. One of the victims got into their car and asked to see the cartridge. During the drug deal, Courtwright and the other teenager were fatally shot.

Police said the shooting happened as the teens tried to buy a cartridge that’s used to vape marijuana from the two suspects.

Collin Courtwright according to his dad, Samuel Starn liked gaming and drawing, the father said. He had gotten into some trouble and faced juvenile charges but had recently had his ankle monitor removed. The dad had vouched for him and urged authorities to allow it to be removed. In the aftermath of Monday’s shooting, he now wishes he hadn’t he told St Louis Today.

Deceased teen had recently had his ankle monitor removed

‘I almost fell down,’ Starns told the outlet upon arriving at the complex and seeing the police and crime scene tape. ‘I couldn’t breathe.’

A resident of the complex held Courtwright’s hand while his son took his last breath, Starns said.

Both Coleman and Hough were being held on $500,000 bond.

A vigil and balloon release for the victims was held around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot where it all happened.