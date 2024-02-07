Megan Pauline Jordan Henrico County, Virginia middle school teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes as she now faces up to 50 years jail in sentencing.

A married middle school teacher in Virginia has admitted to the ongoing sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy she taught.

Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, who married in 2021, pleaded guilty to four counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent liberties of a minor.

The former science teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School, in Chesterfield, VA, was arrested and charged in the case on June 30 last year, prior to her plea deal.

Sexual predator

Since then the former Henrico County teacher has remained jailed without bond, the Richmond Times reported. The female educator faces up to 50 years jail upon sentencing at a later date.

Jordan sneaked into the victim’s bedroom numerous times during the 2022-23 school year to have sex with the boy. The teacher’s DNA was found on his bedsheets according to Henrico prosecutors.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor thanked law enforcement for removing a ‘predator’ from the streets.

‘We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something,’ she said.

‘Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions.’

Minors, those under the age of 17, are not legally able to consent to sexual activity under Virginia code.

Abuse of position of authority, trust and power

Students at the school were shocked to learn ‘Ms Jordan’ had committed the crimes, but others said they saw the signs for months.

‘She was my teacher, I knew there was something wrong with her and the student’s relationship,’ one wrote on social media according to the dailymail.

‘The student wouldn’t do any of the work and she wouldn’t bat an eye. I noticed subtle flirting and teasing, the tension between them was insane.

‘She deserves a life sentence for grooming this poor kid.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victim.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 20.