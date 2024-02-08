Haley Fisher Kentucky mom charged with manslaughter death of 6 month old daughter who she neglected. Mom admitted smoking meth every other day in front of her 3 children.

When your hit means more than your children… A Kentucky mother who admitted smoking meth 3 to 4 times a week has been charged with child neglect manslaughter after her 6-month-old baby daughter was found dead in her home.

Haley Fisher, 24, also faces two counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Campbellsville Police Department stated in a Facebook release.

Campbellsville Police Chief Shannon Wilson told WDRB that a family friend called police and reported the baby deceased, Friday night. Fisher told investigators that a man came to her house that night with methamphetamine and that she smoked the drug in her bedroom around 9:30 p.m. with the door open and all three of her children at home.

‘Neglected and malnourished’

About 30 minute slater, she said she found the baby unresponsive.

An arrest affidavit described the baby as having been ‘neglected and malnourished.’ The infant appeared ‘appeared dehydrated and pale, was clothed in two one-piece jumpers, wrapped in a blanket with a cradel cap, a space heater on and the door closed.’ Emergency medical personnel told police the temperature inside the baby’s room was 85 degrees. Comfortable room temperature is usually 68 to 77°F.

Fisher told investigators that the baby girl had been losing weight since Thanksgiving while admitting she hadn’t taken her to a doctor since she was born. She told police she didn’t have a car and couldn’t get the girl to a hospital, but when detectives asked how she got groceries, she told them that friends would take her.

‘Ms Fisher had ample resources to get her child medical attention but refused to do so,’ the report stated.

Child Protective Services took the afflicted mother’s two other two children — 1- and 3-year-old boys — to a hospital for an evaluation. The younger boy tested positive for meth, police said.

Mom chose drugs over her daughter

Fisher later told police that she uses meth three or four times per week and said she had no answer to how she could regularly obtain drugs but could not get her daughter medical attention.

Inside a safe hidden in the kitchen, cops found numerous drug paraphernalia items including pipes, grinders and scales. The mom told police the residue on the scales would test positive for meth.

The whereabouts of the children’s father was not immediately known.

Fisher was arrested on Monday and arraigned on Wednesday, when she was ordered held on a $500,000 bond, WHAS reported. The mother is due back in court on February 14.