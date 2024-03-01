Diana Denise Shaffer Georgia mom forces 12 year old son to lie in car trunk to hold down large object she had just bought as viral video leads to mom facing charges.

Talk about joy ride… A Georgia mother was arrested after viral video showed her driving while her son was in the open car trunk, according to authorities.

Diana Denise Shaffer was taken into custody on Sunday after someone reported the video of the 36 year old woman driving her sedan with her 12 year old son riding in the trunk, Gwinnett County Police said in a Facebook release.

The viral video captured her 12-year-old boy sticking his head up in the trunk of a gray Dodge while Shaffer drove, WANF reported.

When a boy’s life is disposable

‘The video referenced ‘Gwinnett County’ but it was unclear exactly where it was filmed or when the incident occurred,’ police said. ‘There was a large object in the trunk along with the child.’

Adding, ‘In the images, the child could be seen in the vehicle’s trunk.’

Cops tracked down the car, which had out-of-state plates, and caught up with the driver in her home in Duluth on Tuesday and placed her under arrest, police said.

Shaffer told police she bought a baby bassinet from an online marketplace and her son was holding it in place so the object (never mind the son) ‘wouldn’t fly out of the car,’ the mom told cops.

She was charged with reckless conduct and a seat belt violation. Her son was placed in a family member’s temporary custody before posting bond Wednesday morning.