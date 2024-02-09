College student survives gunshot to the head after neighbor target practise gone...

Just another bullet through the bedroom wall …. A San Diego college student is lucky to be alive after being struck in the head by an errant bullet which entered her apartment through the bedroom wall after a Marine living next door was ‘target practising.’

Daria Tolokonnikova was in her bedroom sitting on her bed about 7pm on Tuesday night when she heard a loud noise, and then fell to the ground bleeding from the back of her head.

The music student and aspiring singer had momentarily been hit by a bullet coming out of a 9mm pistol belonging to next door neighbor, 22 year old, Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel C. Hernandez.

‘Immediately blacked out’

The 20-year-old ‘immediately blacked out’ and was down on the ground reeling in pain, she told NBC San Diego.

At hospital, Tolokonnikova underwent several X-rays and tests. It was discovered that the bullet grazed her scalp – which required stitches.

Her neighbor, Marine Samuel Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm, according to a police report.

Hernandez was later released on bail, but is expected in court later this month.

Tolokonnikova is a pianist and singer and lives with her grandmother in the Gaslamp District while she attends San Diego City College.

Footage from the scene, shows the crater-like hole in the sheetrock of the wall where the bullet fired through.

‘I was just playing with my gun…’

The ordeal has left the 20 year old woman shaken and terrified.

‘I am just very scared to go to my room. When I hear some noises, I get terrified,’ she told the outlet.

Tolokonnikova’s grandmother, who did not want to be identified, was in disbelief and disturbed by what took place.

‘I would understand that it could happen with anybody but not the guy who is professional, who is in the military and was playing with a gun,’ she told the news outlet.

Hernandez, who is assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 41 based at MCAS Miramar, was practicing his gun handling skills, according to the dailymail.

During police questioning, the marine admitted that he was ‘being stupid.’

‘I was practicing my dry firing of my pistol. It was a Glock 19 handgun that I own,’ the gun owner said.

‘I was being stupid and put my finger in the trigger and played stupid games. I was aiming at the wall.’

