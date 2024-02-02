But what about my privilege? Israeli son denied immunity after running over...

Avraham Gil son of Israeli consular admin denied immunity as the teen is to now faces charges after intentionally running over a Florida cop with his motorcycle cause he didn’t want to be inconvenienced by traffic.

He must have thought he could do as he please … The teenage son of an Israeli consular hoping to use his father’s purported diplomatic immunity status to get out of two felony charges after running over a Florida police officer has been made to his shock face charges.

Avraham Gil, 19, the son of Israeli Consulate Consul for Administration Eli Gil in Miami, was deemed ineligible to receive the immunities that foreign diplomats in the US are granted.

‘The Department is aware of this incident. We can confirm that, as the dependent of an Israeli consular officer, the concerned individual is not entitled to civil or criminal immunity,’ the US State Department said in a statement obtained by NBC Miami.

‘Hates waiting behind traffic’

Gil was arrested on Jan. 27, when he was weaving in and out of cars aboard his motorcycle in Sunny Isles Beach, when a police lieutenant, performing a traffic stop, saw the teen and ordered him to stop.

The traffic-hating motorcyclist, not listening to the commands, allegedly continued to ride toward the officer and ‘intentionally ran him over’ just after 3:30 p.m. on Collins Avenue.

Gil told officers he was weaving through the vehicles because he ‘hates waiting behind traffic,’ according to the Miami New Times, citing a police report.

The officer sustained an ‘incapacitating’ injury to his left leg but grabbed Gil off his bike and brought him to the ground, cops said.

During a bond hearing Sunday, Gil’s lawyers argued that the teen’s charges should be dropped as they claim Miami-Dade law doesn’t apply to him because he had consular immunity.

But was it accidental? Or intentional?

Unfortunately for the teenager, it was not to be.

Gil went on to be charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, both felonies.

Gil’s attorney criticized the Sunny Isles Beach police for failing to recognize the teen as a family member of a consulate member.

‘It is critical for a law enforcement officer to identify quickly and accurately the status of any person identifying themselves as part of a diplomatic attachment, which Mr. Gil did several times per procedure,’ David Seltzer said in a statement obtained by WPLG.

‘In the instant matter, Sunny Isle Police Department … failed to follow protocols and procedures in place to identify if Mr. Gil, in fact, had immunity.’

Seltzer said the teen was just out for a drive when he accidentally ran into the lieutenant.

But what about my privilege?

‘As can be seen from the video moments before the incident, Mr. Gil was simply driving and had no intention to hit the police officer, and there is no evidence to the contrary,’ the teen’s lawyer insisted. ‘When all the facts come to light, we are confident Mr. Gil will be exonerated.’

Part of Gil’s legal defense was the State Department booklet ‘Diplomatic and Consular Immunity: Guidance for Law Enforcement and Judicial Authorities.’

‘Family members forming part of the household of diplomatic agents enjoy precisely the same privileges and immunities as do the sponsoring diplomatic agents,’ the State Department’s guidance reads.

Among the privileges that agents receive is complete immunity from the criminal jurisdiction of the host country’s courts, and they can’t be prosecuted no matter the offense unless the immunity is ‘waived by the sending state.’

The State Dept deemed the family not holding diplomatic status but administrative status, despite the father working for a foreign consulate.

Who gets diplomatic immunity?

The teen, who resides in Aventura, was pictured crying during his mugshot last weekend before he was released from custody.

‘Defense counsel’s representation was relied upon and the defendant was released on his own recognizance,’ a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office spokesperson said, according to WPLG.

‘After receiving confirmation from the State Department, Office of Foreign Missions, that neither the defendant nor his father have diplomatic immunity, we are proceeding as usual with our investigation. Mr. Gil remains charged and the case is still open.’