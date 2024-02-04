Allison Leigh Schardin, Minnesota mom of two accused of having sex with two 15 year old teens, after sneaking into hotel room during staycation with her family.

A 38-year-old Minnesota mother of two is accused of having sex with two 15-year-old boys at the same time at a hotel last month. The episode is alleged to have occurred following the mom of two having a fight with her husband who was also staying at the hotel.

Allison Leigh Schardin, 38, of Blaine, was taking a ‘staycation’ with her family at a hotel in Roseville where a boys hockey team from Colorado was also staying for a tournament, according to a criminal complaint.

Schardin began talking to the teenagers, who were both members of the team, in a hotel hot tub on the night of Jan. 14, and told them that she and her husband were having marital problems, according to the Star Tribune.

Started talking about ‘sex and stuff’

After the boys went back to their rooms, she sent one of them a Snapchat saying that she had just had a fight with her husband and wanted to come to the teen’s room.

In the boy’s room, the mother of two asked the boys how old they were and told them they were young enough to be her kids, the Pioneer Press reported.

She started talking about ‘sex and stuff,’ asking the teens how sexually active they were and then got into bed with two of the boys.

Schadin then began sexual acts with two of the teens — while a third watched — and asked them to perform sexual acts on her.

The two boys said they felt pressured and eventually told her she had to leave.

Schardin later showed up at one of their hockey games and texted the two boys after they returned home to Colorado, police said.

‘Healthy relationships don’t feel like fairy tales’

Schardin who is married and has two sons, was arrested on Thursday and charged with charges of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The mom of two admitted to kissing and having sexual contact with the boys. She also confessed that she asked them for a condom but ‘claimed she wasn’t going to go through with it,’ according to the complaint.

Schardin, a server at a local restaurant, on her social media profile, describes herself as ‘a wife, truth seeker, boy mom, singer, and foodie.’

Her Facebook page displays an old photo of her smiling alongside her sons, aged 8 and 12 respectively, in pictures shared shortly after the reported incident of alleged sexual abuse last month.

The family is also captured in a photo at a local church in December 2022, both Schardin and her husband are seen beaming.

Since then, Schardin has taken to Facebook to share and repost memes that feature quotes on relationships and life challenges.

One of the posts reads: ‘Healthy relationships don’t feel like fairy tales. They are constructed through uncomfortable conversations, emotional vulnerability, and grace for each other’s humanness.’

In another post shared last year, Schardin posted a quote from Robin Williams, which read: ‘You’re only given one little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it.’

Allison Schardin is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.