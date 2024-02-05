8 year old girl killed trying to get on school bus, mom...

Kaylee Andre blames fogged up window mowing dead Adalynn Pierce 8 year old girl crossing street to get on school bus while attempting to overtake bus with flashing red lights. Mom says she forgives driver.

‘Anyone could have made the same mistake…’ An 8 year old Georgia girl has died after being fatally struck while crossing a road to get on her school bus in front of her horrified mother – who now says she forgives the driver.

Adalynn Pierce was walking across a two-lane street in Henry County, Thursday to get on the bus, which had its red lights flashing and its stop sign activated, when 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, driving a Ford Fusion, tried to pass the bus, only to mow down the girl, Georgia State Patrol said.

Adalynn, a student at Rock Springs Elementary School, was airlifted to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, where she died from her injuries the next day.

The victim’s mom, Ashley Pierce, who witnessed her daughter being mowed down, told the station 11Alive that she has forgiven the driver.

‘When the accident happened, [Andre] stayed by my side the whole time,’ the grieving mom said. ‘She’s the one who called 911 for me, and she just kept screaming how sorry she was.’

Pierce added that what happened Thursday was a ‘mistake.’

‘Anyone could have made the same mistake,’ the mom said.

Troopers arrested Andre Saturday and charged her with homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading, failure to exercise due care and obstruction of driver’s view.

Asked what happened, Andre told troopers that her windows were ‘fogged up’ and she could not see.

‘I couldn’t see, I didn’t see the school bus flashing lights nor the little girl,’ according to an arrest warrant cited by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Whatever happened to responsible driving?

Which begets the question – wouldn’t that compel most responsible drivers to exercise increased care and diligence?

Residents living near the scene of the accident said that Andre’s windshield appeared to be partially iced over, so her view was obstructed.

The driver made her initial court appearance Monday, with bail set at $200K $20,000, Atlanta First News reported.

Pierce said her daughter had a kind and caring spirit, which inspired her to collect donations for kids battling cancer.

‘That was her character in general,’ the Georgia mom said. ‘Her heart feels for the whole world. If she knows that there is a need out there, it makes her soul so happy to pray for them.’

Even in death, Adelyn, who was an organ donor, will be helping others. Doctors told her mom that her rare blood type will make a difference in the lives of more than 70 children who have been waiting years for a miracle.

Social media responds

‘Every life she saves, this is a legacy that will live on for generations,’ Pierce said. ‘And it’s a way that we are keeping part of Adalynn alive.’

A family member has since launched a petition on Change.org calling on lawmakers to pass ‘Addy’s Law’ that would stop children from crossing the road when getting on the school bus.

‘Though this cannot bring Addy back, this can save lives so no other family shall go through this again,’ wrote the author of the online petition, Alexa Wright.

And then there were these comments on social media which caught the author’s attention, see what you think?

‘It wasn’t a mistake she avoided all of the rules. There was an arm extended out flashing lights and children for goodness sakes. Whenever I see a school bus stopped eve if the lights aren’t flashing I always take precaution and assume there are children entering or exiting the road.’

‘That neighborhood should get signatures from everyone on that block and go down to city hall and demand speed bumps on that street.’

‘Sorry but no driver should operate unsafe vehicle for any reason.’

‘Never operate a motor vehicle in poor visibility.’

‘Justice system. Why does a murderer need bond. Why. I have no sympathy for anyone that doesn’t look out for our school kids.’