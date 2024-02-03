Shirlene Alcime, Miami, Florida mom kills her two kids before jumping off I-95 overpass in failed suicide. Children found in backseat of parked vehicle on side of highway overpass.

Children’s father, Milson Cadet left incredulous. Mother had been struggling with financial issues, including eviction.

‘She is a good mother… she is not that kind of person,’ loved ones of a mother said….

A 3 year old boy and his fraternal twin sister were found dead in a vehicle parked on a Florida highway –not far from where their mother jumped from the I-95 overpass in a failed suicide attempt.

Florida officials didn’t release the identities of the victims or mother, but family members identified the woman, as 42-year-old Shirlene N. Alcime and the children as Milinddjy and Milender.

Twins discovered foaming from the mouth

The mother was reported to be in critical condition after leaping from a ramp and landing on train tracks below, NBC6 reported. Come late Friday night, the mother was in a coma.

In a statement later Friday, police said her jump was a ‘suicide attempt.’

The 3 year old twins were discovered foaming from the mouth before they were pronounced dead at a hospital, WPLG reported.

Detectives said the children did not have any obvious signs of trauma on their bodies.

Leading up to the macabre discovery, emergency services received multiple calls about the twins in the backseat of the car at one of South Florida’s most busy spots along Miami.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the scene at around 2 a.m, Friday morning. The emergency was located near the off-ramp of Interstate 95 onto the Florida Turnpike extension or State-Road 826.

‘She is not someone who has mental problems’

The episode left the children’s father inconsolable.

Milson Cadet — who lived with the family but who wasn’t married to Alcime — said he last saw his children and their mother on Wednesday.

He called and called all day Thursday, but she didn’t answer. Then on Friday morning, he called police because he was worried — and then he soon learned the news.

‘For me, I don’t really know what happened,’ Cadet said through a Creole speaking translator.

‘I went to work at 5 a.m. Thursday, I returned home at 10:45. I did not see the wife home. I did not see the children. I went to go check in the office ..I did not see her in the office and I started calling. She never picked up the phone and I didn’t know what happened. I have a child who is 18 years old who lives in the house with me. I told the child, ‘If I don’t find her, I will have no choice but to call the police.’

Financial stress

‘I don’t know what happened,’ he added. ‘She is not someone who has mental problems. She is someone who works … who is working in the Haitian community. We have … a business. I don’t know what happened.’

Continued the father, ‘Her and I had no issues. I don’t know what happened with the kids. I’m not sure how they died. That’s surprising for me to see because that’s not the kind of person she is.’

The family lived at Prestige Estates in North Miami Beach.

The apartment complex advertises itself as modern living. The complex, with its newly painted buildings, had children playing, diving in a pool and wandering over walkways Friday evening.

Alcime lived in the complex for at least a year and has been at financial odds with the landlord twice, most recently in September, according to Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Court records.

Open eviction

In both instances, Prestige Boardwalk LLC., owner of the complex, sued Alcime, threatening to evict her if she did not reimburse them for a missed rent payment, according to court documents. In both cases, the two parties settled and the payment was made.

In the year between the two cases, Alcime’s monthly rent payments went up about $800, documents show.

In other financial strains, Alcime still has an open eviction case against her from a different landlord, R.N.M Investment Group, Inc., filed in early 2023.

According to the Florida Division of Corporations, Alcime is the registered agent of 10 businesses, including Bazou Tax Multiservices, LLC, which she owns with Cadet.

On her Facebook page, she offers several services, including life insurance, investing, credit repair and notary.

No known motive

The family said they were devastated and shocked about what happened. They also said they didn’t know of any medical issues with the twins.

Neighbors of Alcime also said they were shocked.

‘She’s a very very good neighbor, good person,’ a female neighbor told NBC6. ‘Very good, helped everybody.’

Friends of the family were in disbelief and shocked.

‘They’re happy kids. They’re nice kids, this is so hard to see innocent little kids and their gone,’ said one friend.

‘We want to get to the bottom of it and find out why,’ said another friend.

Not immediately clear were the dynamics between the children’s father and the mother, with some commentators on social media speculating that Alcime may have set out to inflict ‘warped, eternal psychological torture’ to the children’s father.

Police said they’re still investigating what led to the incident. The twins’ manner and cause of death had yet to be determined by the medical examiner, police said. No known motive was immediately known, investigators stressed.