Zeddy Wills Brooklyn musician gets Lizzy Ashliegh pregnant along with four other women as baby shower on TikTok draws disbelief and wonder.

Redefining what family means. Disconcert has come to the fore following the revelation of a Brooklyn musician siring, not one, or two, but five expectant mothers with his children.

Lizzy Ashliegh, a 29-year-old Brooklyn musician, took to TikTok to make the startling revelation about the unconventional event, at which she was one of the pregnant women celebrating during a recent baby shower.

The expectant mom divulged the details of the unusual arrangement after getting pregnant by fellow musician Zeddy Wills – along with four other women.

“Zeddy Wills redefines family and love as he hosts a heartwarming joint baby shower for the five incredible women who are bringing new life into the world at the same time. #CelebratingLove #UniqueBlessings” pic.twitter.com/Bc2QqYmIDs — Gabrielfinley🇳🇬🇿🇦🇧🇷🇺🇬🇺🇲 (@Gabrielfinley8) January 18, 2024

‘Please tell me this is not real?’

In her TikTok clip, ‘When your baby daddy got 4 other girls pregnant at the same time,’ which has so far been viewed more than 10.5 million times, Lizzy zoomed in on the invite to the baby shower being held in Queens.

It featured a picture of the beaming dad-to-be surrounded by five proud pregnant women, alongside a caption that read: ‘Welcome little Zeddy Wills 1 to 5.’

Lizzy then panned round the room to show the other women sporting their blossoming baby bumps.

Perhaps non expectantly, the video led to disbelief and curiosity amongst commentators on social media.

Wrote one commentator: ‘Please tell me this is not real.’

Added another: ‘How is everyone involved not embarrassed?’

Posited another: ‘The way you would never find me in a situation like this.’

Remarked another, ‘Zeddy play too much😂😂’

Musician gets 5 women pregnant hoping for the best

Following the widespread backlash, Lizzy took to the platform once again to share a series of snaps showing all the women posing together before dishing yet further detail on the situation.

She explained: ‘We love our baby daddy. We will not ruin our babies’ lives. Our families have accepted this.’

‘Nothing left to do but to support each other. Takes a village indeed!’

Elaborating further still, Lizzy continued: ‘We can’t change the fact that he’s our baby daddy and everything happens for a reason.

‘We’ve decided to work together and our families are supportive of our decision! We’ve accepted each other. It’s better for the little ones.’

She said of herself that she was ‘staying happy for the baby’ before adding: ‘He’s going to be born into a big family!’

Not everyone was necessarily optimistic, with one commentator writing, ‘I hope he got a good job.’

While another warned: ‘Damn that’s 5 dif[ferent] payments for child support.’

Lizzy previously made headlines after she was involved in an altercation with a New York lawyer as she performed on the sidewalk. Anthony Orlich was fired from his law firm after he was seen on video snatching the singer’s wig off his head.

To date it remained unclear how the baby daddy Zeddy Willis managed to get all five women pregnant, and at what stage the women were in their pregnancy and whether the other women were aware of each other prior to their subsequent pregnancy – along with how they even became aware of the other women their baby dating was seemingly also involved with?