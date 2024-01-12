Yuping Jiao, Midvale, Utah massage parlor worker at A+ Massage stabbed to death as police have yet to make an arrest amid suspicious murder.

Utah police are yet to make an arrest following the ‘brutal’ stabbing murder of a massage parlor employee working alone at a Midvale massage parlor last week.

Yuping Jiao, 45, a Chinese immigrant as per a Unified Police Dept press release had been ‘brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times’ sometime between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on January 4, at A+ Massage, KSL reported.

Police called the stabbing ‘heinous’ and ‘deeply concerning.’

Suspicious circumstances

The Unified Police Department said it has identified several persons of interest, but ‘their involvement is yet to be determined.’

It wasn’t clear if any of those persons of interest included the two individuals detectives spoke to early in the investigation – interviews which required a Mandarin Chinese interpreter, KUTV-TV reported.

Police didn’t indicate if they believed the stabbing was a random act of violence, a possible hate crime, a crime of passion, or something else entirely. It continued to remain whether the victim was killed at the hands of a customer, or fellow worker or someone else entirely.

No known murder motive

Police to date had yet to disclose who found Yuping and called emergency services.

‘The circumstances surrounding this heinous crime are deeply concerning,’ police said Thursday. ‘The victim was working alone at the time, and the motive for the homicide remains unknown.’

Police warned employees in similar occupations to ‘exercise extreme caution,’ according to KSTU.

Investigators ask anyone who may have been in the area of 7444 S. State Street between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on January 4 to call them at 801-840-4000.