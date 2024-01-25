Uriha Ridge, Douglasville, Georgia mom charged with murder of 3 year old child after exposing infant to the elements so she could do drugs.

A Georgia mother has been charged with the murder of her 3-year-old child after taking the boy to the woods to do drugs and ‘exposing him to the elements.’

Uriha Ridge, 35, of Douglasville was found in the woods with her two small children far from Fox Hall Resort, a hotel she had been staying at last Tuesday according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the children were ‘soaking wet’ and the temperatures had been below freezing throughout the entire night. The mother and the 3 year old 7 year old were found by the employees of the resort after the woman and her two children went missing.

Unanswered questions

Ridge and her two children were rushed to the hospital, where her 3-year-old died from what deputies said was from being outside all night long, 11Alive reported.

The investigation revealed that Ridge had taken drugs before going out to the woods with her children and during the time in the woods, according to deputies. Ridge allegedly left the resort hotel off Capps Ferry Road in Douglasville around midnight on Jan. 16 and did not call for help until 11:51 a.m. the same morning — nearly a full 12 hours later.

Deputies said they believe that the drugs Ridge was on are responsible for her taking her 3-year-old and 7-year-old children into the woods, dressed in thin clothes and staying out in the woods in the rain and sub-freezing temperatures for hours before her toddler died and the young child was hospitalized.

Officers did not say what drugs Ridge consumed or if the family is from Georgia or how they came to stay at the resort along with what led to employees searching for the trio.

The 7-year-old’s condition has not been released, nor has the identity of the child who died.

The mom has since been charged with; felony murder, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children along with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

Ridge is being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond.

