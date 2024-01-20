Travis McBride Deland therapist shoots homeless man, Clinton Dorsey dead, puts victim’s body in trunk, tries scrubbing blood off road. Victim killed following ongoing dispute between the two men.

A Florida man faces murder charges after fatally shooting a man on the street and putting his victim’s body in his trunk, along with then attempting to scrub the dead man’s blood off the road.

Responding officers with the DeLand Police Dept found the body of Clinton Dorsey, 51, in the trunk of Travis McBride’s car, WESH reported.

The alleged murder is stated to have occurred following ongoing clashes between the two men who both lived in the local Deland community.

‘ He started scrubbing the road’

The initial 911 call came in Thursday morning.

‘There’s been a murder that happened,’ the caller said. ‘We got a couple of eyewitnesses, and I believe — the person right now, he’s looking at the road, cleaning up the blood off the ground.’

The caller added seeing McBride ‘drag the body across the road.’

‘He put it in his car, and then he left,’ the caller said. ‘And then he came back, and not even 10 minutes ago. He started scrubbing the road, and now I see him in the yard with a flashlight looking around.’

DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said that investigators ‘believe there was an ongoing dispute between’ McBride, 46, and Dorsey.

Dorsey according to a witness was described as being a homeless man who lived in the woods nearby.

Prior criminal history

Chief Umberger said that while reports of a shooting in the area came in Thursday morning, the incident could have occurred at any point in the overnight hours between that time and 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives canvassed the area and located a body with gunshot wounds inside the trunk of McBride’s car. They also located McBride near the scene and determined he was a suspect, Daytona Beach News Journal reported.

McBride is a local therapist who lives and works in a building near where the body was found. Police used a hammer to break the window of McBride’s office, in a nearby shopping center, and enter, WKMG reported.

According to a female witness, McBride was incensed with the homeless man allegedly putting glass in a jar for his dogs, and ‘that he was done with it,’ while showing the witness his gun.

McBride made his first court appearance at the DeLand Courthouse on Friday where he did not enter a plea. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Of note, McBride has been arrested over the years, first in 1995 for felony aggravated battery, including an episode last year which involved the man accosting his wife after she put his German Shepherd dog outside.

A regard of a medical review site, describes McBride being the sole principal of Starting Point Mental Health, LLC and specializing in anxiety disorder.

McBride remains held without bond.