Stephanie Loftin missing Florida woman found dead in shallow grave just over a month after her rental car was found discarded after failing to make Texas flight. Estranged boyfriend, Michael Gonzalez to be charged with murder.

A Florida woman reported missing last month was found deceased in a shallow grave in Oklahoma on Monday.

Stephanie Fender Loftin was reported missing on December 6, 2023. A rental car in her name was found in nearby Stephen County, Oklahoma, on December 14, according to KXII.

At the time of her disappearance, Loftin left her son’s home in Paris, Texas, to travel to an airport and fly home to Florida. The mother never made it to the airport.

Murdered woman murdered shortly after visiting newborn grandchild

Love County, Oklahoma, Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said Loftin’s body was found buried in a ‘clandestine’ grave in Love County on Monday, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

‘Through extensive investigation Stephens and Love County Deputies were able to connect Lofton and the abandoned vehicle to a suspect, Michael Gonzalez,’ Cumberledge said.

Cumberledge said Gonzalez, Loftin’s estranged boyfriend, shot and killed her overnight on December 3 and buried her body in western Love County.

Gonzalez then fled to California, where he was arrested by Los Angeles police, Cumberledge said. He has since been extradited to Oklahoma, where he faces a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Stephens County and first degree murder in Love County.

No known murder motive was immediately known.

An online fundraiser on GoFundme has been established to help Loftin’s family with funeral expenses. At the time of her disappearance, Loftin had traveled to Oklahoma to visit her son’s new baby.