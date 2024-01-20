3 month old baby abandoned at Philadelphia Walmart Mills Mall location by three shoplifters after security give chase to trio suspected of theft. Baby’s mom yet to be located.

Mommy where are you….? Reports have told of shoplifters at a Philadelphia Walmart abandoning a 3 month baby girl in a bid to evade capture.

Security at the Byberry Road, Walmart Mills Mall outlet reported trying to stop a woman and two men from stealing items at the center at around 11 p.m. Thursday, in North East Philadelphia, NBC Philadelphia stated.

As the suspects fled, they left behind a 3-month-old girl they had brought along with them, police said.

Abandoned baby girl identified

The baby was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for a checkup and was said to be in good health.

Police believe they have identified the girl, and have been in touch with one of her parents, who they do not believe was involved in the thwarted shoplifting spree. Cops did not say whether the child was related to any of the fleeing thieves, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

It remained unclear how the trio came to target the Mills Walmart outlet, nor what they were trying to steal, nor how they came to be in touch with one of the parents of the abandoned girl.

No arrests have been made as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 215-685-3260.