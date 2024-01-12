Sheryl Rogers, Normandy high school teacher, 65, beaten by female teen student going to locker to get anti-seizure medication as questions are asked.

Video footage has gone viral showing a Missouri high school student savagely beating her 65-year-old teacher, leaving her hospitalized. The attack is alleged to have occurred after the educator confronting the female student as she went to collect items from her locker.

The ensuing confrontation which took place at Normandy High School, Wednesday afternoon, is alleged to have stemmed from the student trying to obtain anti-seizure medication from her locker, before suddenly lashing out on the teacher.

Video seen more than 2 million times on X (see below) shows the St. Louis educator, Sheryl Rogers desperately trying to protect herself from the unnamed female student standing over her, continuously pummeling her in the head.

The teen girl continues to punch and slap Rogers even when she rolls on top of her, clenching the educator between her legs as other bystander students gasp in shock at the hallway brawl.

The two continue to wrestle on the floor before students try to pull the girl off the teacher, who rises to her feet just to fall back down.

A male teacher intervenes, yelling, ‘Stop! Stop!’ as another student leads the screaming girl away.

A second clip shows the girl on her back in the hallway with her wrists restrained, seemingly convulsing, amid a seizure spell, with someone trying to make sure she doesn’t choke.

Students claim Rogers became suspicious that the student was grabbing medication from her locker. The pills were allegedly anti-seizure pills.

The teacher’s partner, Greg Stanton, told KSDK that the student pushed the teacher, tried to snatch back her bag, and then attacked her after being told to wait.

‘Where were the police? Where were the paraprofessionals?’ the partner demanded.

Stanton, said that when he visited Sheryl Rogers in hospital, the 65 year old veteran educator countered she had no idea why she’d been attacked.

‘She’s banged up pretty bad,’ Stanton said of his partner, who is still recovering from her injuries.

‘She really couldn’t talk. She [doesn’t] understand why she was attacked,’ he said. ‘She was crying.’

It is unclear if the student was also hospitalized following the apparent seizure.

Normandy High School, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, refused to disclose details of the incident, or whether the student who had experienced an apparent seizure had also been sent to hospital.

Female student to be charged in criminal court

‘The district is addressing an incident that occurred this morning involving a confrontation between a teacher and a student,’ it said in a statement according to the dailymail.

‘The administration is taking this matter seriously and is fully cooperating with local law enforcement.

‘Additionally, we have launched an internal investigation to gather all the necessary facts surrounding the incident, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of these investigations.

‘The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to Normandy Schools Collaborative, and our primary focus is to provide a safe and nurturing space for students to learn and for teachers to educate.’

St. Louis police confirmed to KSDK that they will seek criminal charges against the unidentified teenager in juvenile court.