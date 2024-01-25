: About author bio at bottom of article.

Park Slope murder suicide, Jason Jackson shoots girlfriend dead then self. Couple found dead after family requested welfare check after failing to get in touch with couple.

‘A voice like an angel.’ A man and a woman were found shot to death early Thursday in a suspected murder-suicide in Brooklyn, police said.

The woman and man, both 34, appear to have been dating, said cops.

The bloodshed was discovered just past 1 a.m. in a small apartment building on 2nd St. near 5th Ave in the tony enclave of Park Slope.

The incidents included a possible murder-suicide involving a Park Slope couple — the neighborhood’s first murder case in nearly two years. https://t.co/apRdpkHKFt — Brooklyn Paper (@brooklynpaper) January 25, 2024

‘He was a good kid and sweet boy’

A black handgun was found near the man’s body, police said, PIX11 reported.

Both he and the woman had been shot in the head.

Police said medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Family discovered the macabre scene after they hired a locksmith to open the door when the couple didn’t hear from one of them.

The dead man was identified as Jason Jackson by his brother, Foster Jackson the nydailynews reported.

Jason Jackson was into music and had ‘a voice like an angel,’ said his brother.

‘He was a good kid and sweet boy, and very liked in the neighborhood,’ the brother said.

It remained unclear if the couple lived together at the address and how long they may have been romantically involved.

No known motive was immediately known.

It wasn’t the only fatal shooting under investigation Thursday. Late Wednesday night a man was found fatally shot in Crown Heights on Schenectady Avenue near Sterling Place, police said.