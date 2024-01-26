Shakira Serrano Brooklyn woman run over by boyfriend’s ex girlfriend, Naomi Broomes in love triangle gone wrong murder, caught on video.

A New York woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly ran over her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend in a Brooklyn parking lot earlier this month in a love triangle gone wrong scenario.

Naomi Broomes, 33, was caught on video confronting the ex girlfriend of her boyfriend, 24-year-old woman, Shakira Serrano in the parking lot of the building where the victim lived on January 11, The New York Post reported.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the situation was ‘borderline domestic violence’ with ‘some pushing and shoving’ — until Broomes jumped into her boyfriend’s 2008 Mercury vehicle— he was with her — and tried to run over Serrano.

Internal decapitation

She missed, Kenny said, and circled the parking lot. Meanwhile, Serrano began fighting with her ex-boyfriend and, in the course of their argument, fell to the ground.

Then, Broomes ran over her and left the scene. The ex-boyfriend ran to Serrano’s side.

Serrano was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center but did not survive. Kenny said she suffered multiple broken bones, including the spinal cord.

She suffered what doctors called an ‘internal decapitation’– which means that ‘the spinal cord and head were separated from each other without breaking the skin,’ Kenny said.

‘So the head remained on her but everything else was broken,’ he added. ‘All her ribs are broken. Her arms were broken. Her shoulders were broken and we actually, during crime scene examination of the recovered car, we found a pink fingernail underneath the undercarriage of the car that belonged to the victim.’

Broomes has been charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

The boyfriend has refused to talk to police without an attorney.