Charles Cook Marietta Georgia man arrested in murder of Melinda Jolly mom of four amid ongoing domestic violence between the live in couple and repeat police visits.

A man wanted in the killing of a Marietta mother of four, was caught in Florida, according to Georgia authorities.

Melinda Jolly, 44, was found dead in a home on Perch Drive by her cousin, Jill Thompson, during a welfare check.

Arrested in the woman’s murder was Charles Franklin Cook, 41, of Marietta, who had previously been arrested on charges of domestic violence at Jolly’s home.

Repeat domestic violence calls

On Jan. 18, special investigators with the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office found the suspect and his car in a Publix parking lot in Crestview, Florida, FOX5 reported.

‘Officers deemed her death was suspicious, they had previously been out to this residence several times for domestic violence,’ said Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson.

Cook was taken into custody on Cobb County warrants and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The suspect will be extradited back to Georgia where he will face a judge.

Cobb County police to date did not say how Jolly died, WSB reported.

Melinda Jolly wanted a new life. But instead the young mom, reeling from the death of her former husband found entrapment with a new love interest in a new state after moving to Georgia from California following the death of her husband.

‘Her husband was terminal with cancer when she was pregnant with her twin boys,’ her cousin, Jill Thompson told FOX5.

‘Just the most caring, loving woman, and she loved her children so much,’ she added.

Constant welfare checks

Jolly moved to a Cobb County neighborhood with three of her youngest children for a fresh start.

‘Her kids played with my kids, and we would have parties and get-togethers,’ Thompson recalled.

That would all change after she met Charles Cook, and he moved in with her. Jolly was seen less and less. She would not go out for different activities as much.

‘Her family in California, and here, were constantly calling for welfare checks,’ Thompson said. ‘They were constantly reaching out to her.’

‘She came here for a fresh start, and he preyed on her and even through all the abuse he was sending her way, she was still so strong,’ she added.

Jolly’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help her children.