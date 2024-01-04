: About author bio at bottom of article.

Las Vegas judge Mary Kay Holthus attacked during sentencing hearing as career criminal faced jail time. Delone Redden was being sentenced for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm when he attacked presiding judge.

He certainly won’t be avoiding jail time now…

Video has circulated showing a Las Vegas judge being attacked by a man with a repeat criminal history during a hearing on Wednesday morning after being denied bail.

Delone Redden was being sentenced for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm prior to the attack on Clark County District Court Judge, Mary Kay Holthus. He entered a guilty plea in a previous hearing.

JUST IN: Las Vegas man Delone Redden attacks Clark County District Court judge Mary Kay Holthus after he was denied bail due to his criminal history. This is wild. While Holthus was preparing to sentence Redden to jail, Redden lunged at her and began punching her. Holthus was… pic.twitter.com/WGCBDRKco3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2024

‘nah f*** that b*tch.’

Video shows Judge Holthus denying Redden’s request for probation due to his criminal history and preparing to sentence him to jail time. Redden can be seen then leaping over the judge’s bench to tackle her.

As he throws himself at the shocked judge, Redden is heard saying ‘nah f*** that b*tch.’

The marshal along with the judge attempt to dodge the attack, but Redden threw himself on top of both of them and began to brutally beat-up Holthus.

In the footage Redden can be heard repeatedly punching Holthus and screaming at her using explicit language, meanwhile security officers attempted to restrain the crazed criminal.

Career criminal repeat offender

According to the Las Vegas District Court, Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored. The marshal sustained injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

The district court also sent the following statement to Channel 13:

‘We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees.’