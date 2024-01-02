Kevin Ford Burger King worker who never missed a day of work in over 27 years buys home after $439K GoFundme donations after daughter starts fundraiser after paltry gifts from employer.

Achieving the American Dream courtesy of the your employer kindness of strangers. The Burger King cook who never missed a day of work for nearly 30 years and received a paltry gift for his dedication according to a video seen more than two million times, has bought his first home with the more than $439K raised from a GoFundme fundraiser his daughter placed for him.

Kevin Ford closed on his new Pahrump, Nevada, home on Dec. 13, paying $177,000 for the 846-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house, sharing the news with his followers on social media, according to TMZ.

‘I wanted to show you something, something you made possible, you did for me, just a hardworking guy,’ Ford, 54, said in a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 29. ‘Now I know it needs some work, gonna cut off the haters already, I know it’s not a mansion but it’s mine.’

A system that diminishes the value of labor

Ford had celebrated his 27th anniversary with the fast-food franchise without missing a single day of work.

The chain, however, gifted him with equity in the company and golden parachute , a backpack with a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup and a mix of candy and chocolate.

A video of Ford opening his gifts took the internet by storm while his daughter crowdsourced to raise money for the grandfather to see his grandchildren.

‘In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money,’ Seryna Ford wrote on a GoFundMe in June 2022, ‘but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.’

The family has raised over $442,000, of which they got to keep around $350,000 after GoFundMe ‘took a sizeable chunk,’ Ford told TMZ.

Christmas miracle reserved for the very few

As Ford’s story went viral, NBC’s ‘Today’ arraigned for him to fly to New York and be visited by his grandchildren, live on TV, which has been the only day he has missed at his job over the last 28 years.

Ford is still working with the same Burger King inside McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, which is now an hour’s commute for him, but he doesn’t mind as he loves driving, the employee told TMZ.

‘I want to thank everyone all around the world for what you have done for me, something I never thought would be possible for me, homeownership,’ Ford added while giving a tour of his new residence.

Ford credits the viral fame to the strangers who ‘helped him save his life’, claiming he was ‘depressed’ and has been given a roof over his head and can see his family more often.

‘Now my kids and my grandkids have a place to come visit me, and I just want to thank everybody for being a part of this miracle and for everything you’ve done for me and continue to do for me everyday,’ he told the outlet. ‘This is truly an American dream, it’s a Christmas miracle.’

Burger King worker stiffed by employer avoid American nightmare

Ford’s new home features a covered front deck with a sitting area to enjoy the views of the nearby mountains and a fully fenced-in backyard with two sheds, according to its listing.

Ford told the outlet he plans to use the donated funds for more home renovations, give his daughter some cash for her own home, and will put the remainder toward his retirement.

The reality nevertheless for most workers in the U.S is that no big savings awaits them upon retirement, no golden parachute and no bonanza monthly pension when they cease working.

Notes a recent report: Nearly half of Americans are at risk of retiring broke. That’s according to a survey by GOBankingRates, which found that 42 percent of Americans have less than $10,000 tucked away for their golden years.

In fact most workers are forced to continue working well past retirement age or face going under as the cost of living, accommodation continues to be a daunting affair in a society which precipitously rewards executives, celebrities and stars while almost dismissing the downtrodden, the committed and barely ever recognized team player who helped the top producers make their windfall.