Keith ‘KJ’ Frierson shot dead by Arkete Davis ten year old son after finding Sacramento career criminal’s gun in car and shooting victim while he was riding bicycle moments after bragging of getting his hands on ‘stolen gun’.

A 53-year-old California man is accused of having attempted to dispose of a gun his 10 year old son allegedly stole from his father’s car, in which the boy then according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s used to shoot and kill another ten year old boy riding his bike over the weekend.

Keith ‘KJ’ Frierson was identified by family members as the victim, KCRA of Sacramento reported.

Come Sunday, the ten year old suspect and his 53 year old father, Arkete Davis, were in custody following the shooting incident, Saturday afternoon.

Stolen gun and career criminal felon dad

The name of the suspected shooter was withheld because he is a juvenile. He was booked on suspicion of murder, the sheriff’s office said.

The juvenile’s father was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal storage of a firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment and acting as an accessory to a crime after the fact, according to inmate records.

Authorities stated the gun was reported stolen in 2017 and that the juvenile suspect’s father who has a prior criminal felony history was strictly prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

The attack unfolded in the Foothill Farms community when the man sent his son to retrieve cigarettes from his car, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy then ‘took a gun from inside the vehicle and bragged that his father had a gun,’ the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday. ‘He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment.’

‘It doesn’t make any sense.’

Deputies found the victim bleeding from the head and neck, the sheriff’s office said, and administered CPR and other ‘life-saving efforts’ until Sacramento Metro Fire Department first responders arrived. The child was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident led to relatives and family members reprimanding the juvenile suspect and his parents.

‘His brother had to see his little brother laying on the ground, covered in blood,’ Nina Trepagnier, the victim’s godmother told CBS News. ‘It’s not right and there’s no excuse for it.’

Trepagnier said Keith was a son, brother and a friend to many who had a great sense of humor and was never causing any trouble.

‘There was no fighting. There was nothing that led up to this at all,’ said Trepagnier. ‘It doesn’t make any sense.’

‘My nephew’s blood is on your hands,’

Investigators believe the suspected shooter’s father, in the immediate moments after the shooting attempting to get rid of the ‘stolen gun’ by placing it in a trash can, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time of the gun violence incident, the ten year old victim was riding his bicycle outside an apartment complex along the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive. The ten year old suspect upon shooting the victim then ran into an apartment, thought to be the same apartment complex that the victim lived at.

The victim’s aunt, Erica speaking to NBC News now blames the juvenile ten year old suspect’s parents as much as the boy for the shooting death of her nephew.

‘My nephew’s blood is on your hands,’ the grief stricken aunt said. ‘You allowed your son to do this to my ten year old nephew.’

Adding, ‘Parents don’t watch their kids!’

The aunt went on to demand that gun owner parents learn how to safely secure their weapons and to ‘teach your kids right.’

What led to victim being targeted by ten year juvenile suspect?

Keith went to school on the other side of town because his mom was hoping to give him a better education according to family friends.

She lost her own husband one year ago and worked as a RN in hospice to provide for her two boys. The devastated mom is left with just Keith’s older brother. She plans to move out of the home they have lived in for the past ten years because it is too painful.

Loved ones created this a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Keith’s family.

Authorities had yet to say whether the two boys knew each other and what led to the suspect boy allegedly shooting and killing his victim.

The juvenile suspect’s father following his arrest was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, inmate records showed. Sheriff’s officials said Arkete Davis was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The boy was detained at the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility, the sheriff’s office said, with coming court appearances unavailable.

Juveniles in Sacramento County must be charged within 48 business hours of arrest or detention. Bail is not used, but minors can be released to parents or legal guardians.