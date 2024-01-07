Lee Carter, Houston man aka rapper, ‘Viper’ accused of having kidnapped pregnant panhandler, holding her 5 years as sex slave in locked garage. Forced her to smoke crack cocaine and have sex with him.

A Houston man is accused of having kidnapped a then pregnant woman, locking her and drugging her in a garage over the course of five years where she was used as a ‘sex slave,’ according to released court documents.

Lee Carter, 52, is charged with aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly approached the woman when she was pregnant and panhandling in Almeda Genoa and gave her a dollar approximately five years ago, according to Harris County court documents obtained by FOX 26 Houston.

Carter a local real estate broker offered to help the woman, who accepted, and he drove her to his home on the 5200 block of Perry Street in southeast Houston.

A charging document states that the victim ‘begged to leave,’ but Carter drugged her with crack cocaine, leaving her ‘physically unable’ to escape his garage, FOX 26 reported.

An initial complaint was filed in April 2023, when the victim was able to contact police using Carter’s computer.

Houston police officers responded to Carter’s home on April 7 last year and made contact with the woman, who told them Carter had been holding her captive in his home, sexually assaulting and drugging her since he kidnapped her four to five years ago.

She told officers that she escaped once, when she was able to break a window in the garage and climb out.

The woman was hospitalized, but Carter picked her up and brought her back to his home and boarded up the window attached to his garage so she could not escape again according to charging documents.

The woman who was mostly fed ‘chips and snacks’ told officers that she never saw anyone inside Carter’s home but would sometimes overhear him fighting with other women. She would occasionally beg Carter to let her leave and made many failed attempts to get out, the complaint said.

A neighbor told officers that Carter once said he had three women in his residence and also owned other homes where he ‘kept women,’ the document said. The neighbor said that Carter described the women as ‘ungrateful’ because they ‘want more food and drugs.’

Authorities said the roughly 30-year-old, 5 ft., 2 in. woman was ‘malnourished’ and weighed just over 70 lbs. when they made contact with her last year.

Inside the garage, fire officials found a makeshift toilet that did not flush and a mattress covered with fresh vomit, according to the complaint.

A warrant was filed against Carter in April, but his arrest did not come until Friday, when police conducted a welfare check at his residence after someone reported seeing a TV on and hearing a dog barking at the residence.

Police responded to Carter’s address and were able to rescue a dog inside the garage investigators believe Carter used to hold the victim captive.

The woman was nowhere to be found, charging documents stated.

Carter was detained at a motel and is currently being held in Harris County Jail on $100,000 bond.

It is unclear how the suspect was able to avoid arrest for approximately nine months.

Also not clear is whether the woman gave birth and, if so, what happened to the baby.

Sources told FOX 26 that Carter is also a local rapper, who goes by the stage name ‘Viper.’

As Viper, Carter is perhaps most well known for the 2008 album ‘You’ll Cowards Don’t Even Smoke Crack.’ Uploads of his music have received millions of views on YouTube.