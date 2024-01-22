Esperanza Chavez shot dead by boyfriend, body found near Salt Lake City dumpster. Couple had history of domestic violence, with lover, Fred Edwards belonging to gang and having extensive criminal history.

A woman found dead near a dumpster over the weekend was dumped there by her gang member boyfriend after he shot her in the head, Utah police said.

Esperanza Chavez’s body was discovered leaning against a dumpster in Millcreek. Unified police said surveillance footage showed Fred Edwards, 46, pulling Chavez’s body out of a truck and breaking a passenger window in the process, KTVX reported.

Edwards allegedly tried twice to put Chavez’s body in the dumpster before leaning it against the dumpster and leaving the area. Surveillance footage reportedly showed the truck’s license plate, which police determined belonged to Edwards.

Prior history of domestic violence

It is believed Edwards fatally shot Chavez in the truck, according to KSTU. Edwards allegedly tried to admit himself to a psychiatric hospital after dumping Chavez’s body.

The man had attempted to self admit himself at the mental healthcare clinic less than eleven hours after abandoning Chavez’s body at the Millcreek dumpster. It wasn’t immediately clear where and when the woman was fatally shot or what led up to her shooting death.

Edwards and Chavez, 25, were reportedly in a relationship. According to KTVX, Edwards was arrested three months earlier for abusing Chavez. Authorities claimed Chavez had scratches and bruises around her right eye — which was bloodshot — and she also had a hematoma on the left side of her forehead.

Edwards is reportedly a gang member with a lengthy criminal history. KATV reported that in 2020, Edwards’ ex-girlfriend ran into a 7-Eleven store with a bloody mouth begging someone to call 911 because Edwards was going to kill her.

Edwards allegedly punched the woman and dragged her into a car by her hair. During that incident, he reportedly also texted his mother and threatened to chop her in half if she told his probation officer.

Upon his arrest, Edwards was charged with murder, obstruction of justice, and abuse or desecration of a dead human body. He remains jailed without bail.