Alberto De Barros assaults Subway worker with incorrectly cut sandwich after worker, Cassandra Tia Pierre-Louis gets Florida customer’s order wrong.

Don’t you hate it when your local Subway worker screws up your sandwich? Enough to want to want to throw your sandwich at them… right?

And it begins… A Florida man is alleged to have ‘caused a disruptive scene’ when a ‘brief verbal exchange,’ escalated to the the customer throwing his ‘messed up’ sandwich at the hapless fast food worker who had made the f**ked up sandwich.

Alberto De Barros, 54, according to a probable cause affidavit ‘became upset’ with a store associate ‘after finding out his sandwich was not separated’, (aka not cut in half) leading to the Florida customer throwing his sandwich on Cassandra Tia Pierre-Louis (aka the hapless abused employee).

‘You f**ked up my perfect sandwich bixch!’

After the worker advising the hapless customer that his Subway sandwich was not in fact the custom made super sandwich he had come to believe he was owed, De Barros went into a rage, throwing his f**ked up sandwich at the mid to lower section of Pierre-Louis’ body.

Pierre-Louis followed De Barros as he stormed out of the store and video recorded his demeanor and noted down his license plate number according to the probable affadivit. She told her manager and contacted the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The worker stated she did not grant De Barros permission to strike or touch her and planned to bring criminalcharges against him. A fellow store associate (polite euphemism for minimum paid worker) witnessed the ordeal (euphemism for sh*t storm). An effort was then made to locate the f**ked up customer.

A sheriff’s deputy found De Barros at his home in Stuart, Florida, and interviewed him. The irate customer admitted to being involved in an altercation at the store, while stressing that he had only thrown the hero sandwich at the counter instead of at Pierre-Louis.

Hapless life of a Subway sandwich worker explored

De Barros ‘was upset over his sandwich not being cut and advised he called the store manager in response to the service he received attempting to resolve the issue’, the affidavit stated.

De Barros was arrested without incident and booked into Martin County Jail. The ‘frustrated customer’ was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery. De Barros was released on Wednesday afternoon after posting a $1,000 bond.

De Barros’ arraignment is slated for February 1.

As the customer’a quest for the ‘perfect sandwich’ takes on an encore future performance…