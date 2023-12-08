Sharelle Johnson, Apopko, Florida mom faces 5 years jail after 11 year old son was able to access unsecured gun from her car and shoot at two teens during confrontation at football practise.

A Florida woman whose 11-year-old son is accused of shooting two teenagers at a football practice in October was charged with a felony Thursday after authorities say she left a loaded gun in an ‘unsecured worn and tattered cardboard box’ in her car.

Sharelle Johnson, 33, did not have the box locked and it was easily opened, according to a news release issued by the state attorney’s office. Investigators say Johnson’s son took the gun from the car and shot two teens following an argument at football practice.

She was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child. A conviction carries up to five years in prison. A lawyer representing the family didn’t immediately return a phone message left with his office, WSAZ reports.

11 year old boy used mom’s unsecured gun following confrontation with other teens

The Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the shooting victims, with a witness telling detectives one of the shooting victims had slapped him in the face.

Surveillance video showed one of the victims chasing the 11-year-old before the shooting, according to police records. Someone tried to break up the altercation, but the suspect grabbed the gun and ran toward the two teens, police wrote in the report.

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley at the time described the 11-year-old shooting suspect as ‘very quiet and shy’ and ‘looking very somber.’

After the shooting, Apopka’s Pop Warner league met with parents to talk about the next steps after pausing practice for a couple of days.

During that meeting, the Apopka mayor said there would be police at games moving forward and the teams would address bullying hoping to stop kids from fighting.

The shooting victim who was struck in the torso is still in the hospital more than two months later, reported Fox 35 Orlando. Prosecutors said he suffered serious injuries requiring surgery.

The boy’s mom was released from jail Thursday after posting a $2,500 bond.

Johnson’s 11 year old son faces an attempted murder charge.