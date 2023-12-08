Scott Fisher, Kimberly Wong boyfriend arrested in her domestic violence murder as cops are yet to release cause and manner of San Francisco tech worker’s death. Suspect was partner at Databricks until October.

The boyfriend of a San Francisco tech worker found dead last week at her Presidio Heights home was on Thursday arrested for her murder.

Kimberly Wong, 27, and her boyfriend lived in an apartment on Clay Street, when a welfare check led to the discovery of the tech worker’s body. The boyfriend’s whereabouts at the time was not known.

Responding police said they were investigating the woman death as a domestic violence homicide.

Scott Fisher Databricks executive – abrupt departure?

Scott Fisher, 29, Wong’s live in boyfriend was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Standard reported.

San Francisco police said Fisher was located at about 10:30 Thursday morning in Contra Costa County and booked into the San Francisco County jail just before 1 p.m.

Wong worked for banking software firm Plaid, while Fisher worked at San Francisco-based software company Databricks until October and studied economics at the University of California Berkeley according to his online presence.

Up until leaving the firm, Fisher worked as a Senior Analyst and Partner GTM Strategy & Operations at Databricks. It remained unclear what led to the man’s departure.

Neighbors and colleagues described Wong as ‘smart, nice, a joy to be around, outgoing, positive and energetic.’ They said they were in disbelief over someone wanting to hurt her.

‘It’s incredibly unsettling that she passed in that manner. I’m hoping there’s justice for her. She’s a lovely person,’ said Wong’s former manager Alberto Forero.

Cause and manner of death yet to be announced

In the announcement of Fisher’s arrest, police said they initially responded to a call asking them to check on Wong. They did not say who that call came from.

‘Officers arrived on scene and located an adult female who was unresponsive,’ police previously said. ‘Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene. Despite life-saving efforts made by responders, the victim was pronounced deceased.’

Fisher is currently behind held without bond at the San Francisco County Jail on a murder charge. His next court date has not been set.

Officials have not released how Wong died.

Anyone who may have additional information about the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department‘s tip line at (415) 575-4444. Anonymous reporting is available.