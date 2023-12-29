Rakesh Kamal husband and wife, Teena Kamal found dead along with daughter, Ariana Kamal in domestic murder suicide at sprawling Dover mansion. Family had undergone bankruptcy, foreclosure on their home and faced financial trouble in the backdrop of prestigious postings and a failed enterprise.

A Dover husband and wife found dead alongside their teen daughter at their sprawling multi million mansion in a suspected murder-suicide had filed for bankrupcty and were in foreclosure on their home.

Rakesh Kamal, 57, Teena Kamal, 54 and their daughter Ariana Kamal, 18, a student at the prestigious Middlebury College, were found dead at their 27-room home at 8 Wilson’s Way in Dover – Massachusetts’ richest town, just 19 miles from Boston.

On Thursday night, a family member went to the family’s home around 7.30pm. Once there, they discovered one of the bodies and called 911. Police later discovered the two other bodies, as well as a firearm, boston.com reported.

Family members had not been heard from in a day or two

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed that three people were found dead at the home. During a Friday morning press conference, DA Michael Morrissey said: ‘This is an event to remember that the domestic violence crisis crosses all socio-economic and social situations.

‘During the search of the premises the police did find a firearm on the premises.

‘It’s clear that this is a confined situation and is no threat to the residents of the town.’

Morrissey said that there was no threat to the public and that ‘it is safe to believe that this is a domestic incident’.

‘It’s a safe neighborhood and the neighbhors were not aware,’ he added.

The family member who had gone to the Dover residence lives in the area and had been in contact with the Kamal family but had not heard from them in a ‘day or two,’ Morrissey said.

A gun was found at the crime scene, Morrissey said. He did not definitively classify the incident as a murder-suicide, or specify exactly where the gun and the bodies were found inside the home.

Financial strife

‘It was found near the husband, I’ll just leave it at that,’ Morrissey said of the gun.

There were no prior police calls to the home, he said.

‘There’s been no police reports, there’s been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighborhood that I’m aware of,’ Morrissey said.

Dover, the richest town in Massachusetts, recorded its last homicide in 2020.

The presumed murder suicide came in the backdrop of the family facing financial trouble the last two years. In 2022, the Kamala filed for bankruptcy.

Teena, 54, filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, listing between $1 million to $10 million in debt, in September 2022. The Wilson’s Way Homeowners Association was listed as a creditor according to documents obtained by the dailymail.

The case however was dismissed in October and eventually closed this month because the correct forms and documents were not filed.

Failed business venture

There was also a foreclosure notice on their home, assessed at $6.7 million according to town records. It sits on a private road dotted with about eight mansions that sell for upward of $5M each, and are sprawled across acres of land.

Both Teena and husband Rakesh were listed on the EduNova website – a defunt tech company that hawked a ‘student success system’ to help them improve their grades.

The company, which Teena founded and launched in 2016, dissolved in December 2021. Raskesh was listed as being the company’s chief operating officer.

Rakesh is also said to have degrees from the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law, the University of Delhi’s Hindu College and Harvard Business School. However, the site’s search option returned no results with his name.

Teena is also listed as being on the board of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts. Her bio described her as ‘working with top university faculty and business executives to produce resources that prepare students to lead and thrive in the global economy’.

Loss of face amid prestigious world

Before starting her own company, she worked at at tech companies as well as Fidelity Investments. It also states that she is an alumni of Harvard University, and graduated magna cum laude from Delhi University in India.

The couple’s teenage daughter, Ariana, graduated from the prestigious Milton Academy earlier this year. The co-ed prep boarding and day school only accepts around 14 per cent of applicants and costs $64,800 a year.

After graduating from the elite school – Ariana enrolled in Vermont’s Middlebury College to study neuroscience, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She had only attended Middlebury for a brief few months prior to her death.

Ariana, 18, was also involved in tutoring and mentoring as well as boasting an internship at Mass General Brigham – a not-for-profit, integrated health care system.

The family’s Dover home according to Zillow, features 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and is spread over 19,355 square feet of land. It was most recently assessed at $6.7 million, according to city property records.

Officials urged members of the public who may be dealing with domestic violence to call the Massachusetts SafeLink hotline at 877-785-2020. The state also operates a suicide and crisis hotline that can be reached by calling or texting 988.